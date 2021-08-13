Red Sox activate Kyle Schwarber, DFA Marwin Gonzalez

Schwarber to make Red Sox debut, Gonzalez DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced that trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber will make his team debut Friday and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez had been designated for assignment.

Schwarber will hit sixth and serve as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora told reporters.

Schwarber, 28, had been named to this year's All-Star Game as a member of the Washington Nationals, though he's been out with a hamstring injury since July 2. Prior to that, he hit .253 with 25 home runs and 53 runs batted in over 72 games, including a ridiculous stretch of 12 homers in 10 games between June 18-28.

The Red Sox gave up minor league pitcher Aldo Ramirez for Schwarber, who is expected to play some first base in Boston, on July 29.

To make room for Schwarber on the active roster, the Red Sox parted ways with the 32-year-old Gonzalez, who'd hit just .202 with two home runs and 20 RBIs over 77 games. Gonzalez, who joined the team in the offseason after two years with the Minnesota Twins, posted a paltry .567 OPS over 242 at-bats.