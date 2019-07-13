Red Sox acquire veteran pitcher Andrew Cashner from Orioles

The Boston Red Sox added a starting pitcher Saturday, acquiring veteran right-hander Andrew Cashner in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The #RedSox today acquired RHP Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league INF Noelberth Romero and minor league OF Elio Prado.



Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

The Orioles will receive minor leaguers Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado, along with cash considerations in the deal.

It’s the first notable deal of MLB’s trade season. Unlike past seasons, there will only be one trade deadline in 2019. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on July 31 to complete trades.

It’s expected the next 18 days, and especially those final days leading up to the deadline, will be action packed.

Red Sox fill a rotation need

The Red Sox uneven pitching staff contributed to them being among MLB’s biggest disappointments during the first half. The addition of Cashner, who’s made 182 starts over 10 MLB seasons, gives them an experienced option that should provide an upgrade over Boston’s other options for the No. 5 starter.

The 32-year-old right-hander had been a bright spot in the Orioles struggling rotation this season. Through 17 starts, he’s 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA.

Andrew Cashner will start on Tuesday

This is notable news mainly because just a few weeks ago Cashner indicated he might consider sitting out the remainder of the season if the Orioles elected to trade him to a contender.

At the time, Cashner said he wished he had a no-trade clause because he’d found happiness playing in Baltimore. He liked the city. He loved his coaches and teammates. And he had no desire to leave.

Apparently, Boston is one of the landing spots that excited him.

Andrew Cashner surprised trade came before scheduled start tomorrow but still excited to join Red Sox in playoff push. Said David Ortiz favorite player growing up, so excited to join this org. in particular. And he'll be back in Baltimore next weekend when Sox come to town. — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) July 13, 2019

Cashner’s Red Sox debut will come Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. He’s faced Toronto twice this season, allowing just one earned run over 13 innings.

