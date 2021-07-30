Red Sox acquire pair of bullpen arms just before trade deadline

Jul. 30—The Red Sox have made a pair of moves to bolster their bullpen, acquiring relief pitchers Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins and Austin Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox announced both deals shortly after Friday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. Boston received Robles and cash considerations in exchange for minor league pitcher Alex Scherff, and Davis was acquired in exchange for infielder Michael Chavis.

Robles is a veteran reliever in his seventh season in the big leagues. The 30-year-old righty is 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA, 10 saves and 44.0 innings over 45 appearances with the Minnesota Twins. He is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent at year's end.

Davis, 28, is a lefty who spent the first two months of the season on the injured list due to a left elbow sprain. Since his return Davis has posted a 5.59 ERA in 10 appearances, though he has also allowed one or fewer runs in nine of those outings. Davis is under team control through the 2025 season.

Once regarded as among Boston's top prospects, Chavis' stock has cooled over the past year. The 26th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Chavis hit 18 home runs his rookie year in 2019 but has seen his production tail off since. This season he is hitting .190 with two home runs and six RBI in 31 games.

Scherff, 23, is a right-handed reliever who has split time between High Single-A and Double-A this season. He has posted a 2.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 29.1 innings and is ranked by SoxProspects.com as Boston's No. 53 prospect.