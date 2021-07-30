Red Sox acquire pair of bullpen arms just before trade deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mac Cerullo, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 30—The Red Sox have made a pair of moves to bolster their bullpen, acquiring relief pitchers Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins and Austin Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox announced both deals shortly after Friday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. Boston received Robles and cash considerations in exchange for minor league pitcher Alex Scherff, and Davis was acquired in exchange for infielder Michael Chavis.

Robles is a veteran reliever in his seventh season in the big leagues. The 30-year-old righty is 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA, 10 saves and 44.0 innings over 45 appearances with the Minnesota Twins. He is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent at year's end.

Davis, 28, is a lefty who spent the first two months of the season on the injured list due to a left elbow sprain. Since his return Davis has posted a 5.59 ERA in 10 appearances, though he has also allowed one or fewer runs in nine of those outings. Davis is under team control through the 2025 season.

Once regarded as among Boston's top prospects, Chavis' stock has cooled over the past year. The 26th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Chavis hit 18 home runs his rookie year in 2019 but has seen his production tail off since. This season he is hitting .190 with two home runs and six RBI in 31 games.

Scherff, 23, is a right-handed reliever who has split time between High Single-A and Double-A this season. He has posted a 2.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 29.1 innings and is ranked by SoxProspects.com as Boston's No. 53 prospect.

Recommended Stories

  • AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

    The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night. The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto 13-1 at Fenway Park. Boston is 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.

  • Nationals officially trade Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers for prospects

    Max Scherzer and Trea Turner have been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a haul of prospects.

  • Madden NFL 22 player ratings: Top 10 cornerbacks list ignites debate

    Player ratings for the "Madden NFL 22" videogame are being released, and Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is again one of the highest-rated cornerbacks.

  • Sources: Yankees’ Joey Gallo trade in commissioner review

    The Yankees reached an agreement to acquire Joey Gallo and reliever Joely Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers.

  • Watch: Albert Wilson strikes with another big play at Dolphins camp

    Watch: Albert Wilson strikes with another big play at Dolphins camp

  • Terry Francona steps away as Cleveland manager to address health

    Francona, 62, will turn the team over to bench coach DeMarlo Hale for the rest of the season while he recovers from foot surgery.

  • Wizards draft Corey Kispert 15th overall: 5 things to know

    The Wizards drafted arguably the best shooter in the 2021 NBA Draft class on Thursday night.

  • Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

    The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit. Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • MLB suspends Starlin Castro 30 games for violating domestic violence policy

    Rob Manfred said that after reviewing the evidence available, he concluded that Castro violated MLB's domestic violence policy.

  • Struggling Twins starter Happ to Cardinals for reliever Gant

    The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ and cash from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher John Gant and a minor-leaguer on Friday, a deal finalized in the last hour before the trade deadline. The 38-year-old Happ is in his 15th major league season, his first with the Twins after signing for $8 million this year. Happ started strong, coming within five outs of a no-hitter on April 23 against Pittsburgh, but over his last 14 starts he has an 8.74 ERA with 109 hits and 19 homers allowed in 70 innings.

  • Newton, Jones embracing budding friendship and competition

    Mac Jones is amazed at how Cam Newton can bring instant levity to the meeting room. Newton is equally taken aback by how much “swag” his clean-cut 22-year-old rookie teammate has displayed and his surprising knowledge of hip-hop music. “Cool as the other side of the pillow,” Newton said with a smile Friday.

  • Red Sox acquire OF Kyle Schwarber from Nationals

    The Boston Red Sox have acquired slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.

  • Brad Stevens wants to add an 'edge and experience' to Celtics roster

    The NBA Draft was far from captivating for Brad Stevens and the Celtics, but as our Chris Forsberg writes, the new boss seems fixated on adding a certain type of player to accentuate the Jays.

  • Ripple effects of Mets trading for Javier Baez

    The Mets swung a major deal at the trade deadline, reaching an agreement to acquire Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs.

  • Source: Kings acquiring Tristan Thompson in three-team trade

    The Kings reportedly are joining the three-team trade with the Celtics and Hawks, sending out Delon Wright and acquiring Tristan Thompson.

  • 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant

    An internal CDC document said the variant, first detected in India and now dominant across the globe, is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu. The document, entitled "Improving communications around vaccine breakthrough and vaccine effectiveness", said the variant required a new approach to help the public understand the danger - including making clear that unvaccinated people were more than 10 times more likely than those who are vaccinated to become seriously ill or die. Recommended preventative measures included making vaccines mandatory for health care professionals to protect the vulnerable and a return to universal wearing of face masks.

  • Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham undergoes back surgery

    New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham reportedly underwent successful surgery to repair his back injury and the procedure is not expected to be season-ending.

  • AL East-leading Red Sox acquire Robles and Davis in trades

    The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday. Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins. Robles made 45 appearances for the Twins this season, going 3-4 with 10 saves and a 4.91 ERA.

  • Nationals trade Gomes, Harrison to A’s amid big overhaul

    The Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, trading catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics for three minor leaguers on Friday.

  • Kyle Schwarber has major boom-or-bust potential with Red Sox

    The Red Sox kept pace with their AL East competitors by trading for Kyle Schwarber. John Tomase breaks down how the Nationals slugger can help Boston, and whether he has the potential to play a key role for a team with title aspirations.