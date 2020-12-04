Red Sox acquire Christian Koss via trade with Rockies in exchange for Yoan Aybar

Sox acquire INF Christian Koss from Rockies in exchange for LHP Yoan Aybar originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a small trade Thursday.

The team announced it acquired minor league infielder Christian Koss from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitcher Yoan Aybar.

Koss was a 12th-round pick by the Rockies in 2019 and is 22 years old.

He played 54 collegiate games for UC Irvine in 2019 and batted .307 with five home runs and 30 RBI. He also played 53 games for Grand Junction in the Pioneer League in 2019 and batted .332 with 11 homers and 51 RBI. Koss spent time at second base, third base and shortstop for Grand Junction.

Aybar, 23, made 40 appearances for Single-A Greenville in 2019. He posted a 1-3 record with a 4.88 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, 67 strikeouts and 40 walks over 51 2/3 innings.

The departure of Aybar opens a spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster.