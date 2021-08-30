Red Sox acquire Brad Peacock from Indians

Red Sox trade for veteran pitcher Peacock, currently in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aiming to shore up bullpen depth ahead of the September stretch run, the Boston Red Sox acquired a veteran arm Monday who's spent all this season in the minors.

The team announced it had acquired right-hander Brad Peacock, who's been pitching for Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland Indians organization in 2021, in exchange for cash considerations.

The 33-year-old Peacock, who pitched for the Houston Astros from 2013-2020, is 0-4 with a 7.68 earned run average over 34 innings for Columbus this season.

Peacock appeared in 178 games over eight seasons for the Astros, making 81 starts. His best year came in 2017, when Houston won the World Series, going 13-2 with a 3.00 earned run average over 34 appearances (21 starts). He pitched exclusively as a reliever once the Astros got to the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making four appearances and earning a save over 7 1/3 innings with a 2.45 ERA.

Peacock was originally a 41st-round pick of the Washington Nationals in the 2006 MLB Draft.

The Red Sox (75-57) began Monday eight games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and two games behind the New York Yankees. They're 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland A's for the second wild-card spot in the AL.