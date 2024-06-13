Red Roses youngsters agree new Exeter deals

Nancy McGillivray (left), Maisy Allen (centre) and Katie Buchanan are all hoping to break into the England squad [Rex Features]

Exeter's three players on England transition contracts have all agreed new deals to stay at Sandy Park next season.

Maisy Allen, Katie Buchanan and Nancy McGillivray were given deals by the Red Roses earlier this month.

They are part of a group of eight players with potential to move into the full England squad in the future.

“It is our aim to produce more England players and these players are proof of what we can achieve through our university programme, which forms such an important part of our women’s rugby development pathway," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

Back row Allen, 21 won her first England cap last summer and was part of the England squad that played in the WXV1 tournament in new Zealand last year.

England Under-20s back Buchanan, 20, has scored 14 tries in 35 games for Chiefs since joining two years ago, while 21-year-old centre McGillivray has missed this season due to a knee injury she suffered at the end of last season.