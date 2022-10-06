What a Red River win would mean for Texas HC Steve Sarkisian

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is in search of his first Red River Shootout win on Saturday. It is perhaps the greatest regular season spectacle in college sports, but certainly the biggest game of the regular season for both teams.

Earlier this week, Brent Venables downplayed the game indicating it was no more significant than any other game. The veteran defensive mind is probably smarter than that, but the quote was noteworthy.

Sarkisian will certainly take a different approach. Last year, the Longhorns set off first quarter fireworks with 28 points in the first period of the game. Unfortunately for Texas, Pete Kwiatkowski and company had no answer for Caleb Williams or the Oklahoma running game.

This season, Texas will have an opportunity to perform better on both sides of the football. Let’s examine what a win would mean for Steve Sarkisian.

Saturday's game could be Sarkisian's first big win

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

There has been some discussion as to whether or not Oklahoma would be a signature win. There shouldn’t be any question it would be Sarkisian’s first significant win. Even with Oklahoma playing below expectation, the game has big implications for recruiting and the direction of the program. Defeating the Sooners could propel Texas forward for the season and on the recruiting trail. It could be the first time Texas finished a big game in the Steve Sarkisian era.

Head-to-head win over Venables

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Head-to-head wins reveal a lot about a coach. More than a resume-building win for Sarkisian’s legacy, it would indicate that the Texas coach can win against the best competition. Sarkisian and Venables have each had their share of success against each other. Sarkisian and Venables were both part of USC’s 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the 2004 BCS National Championship. Venables got payback in the 2019 National Championship shutting down Sarkisian, Tua Tagovailoa and the dominant Alabama offense. This is a significant opportunity for Sarkisian to get the upper hand against Venables in the Red River Rivalry.

Closing out a game

Aem Texas Vs West Virginia 13

Texas has not been effective at finishing big games over the last two years. The theme of last season returned this year against Texas Tech, as Texas blew a 31-17 second half lead. Proving Texas can close out a game would go a long way for the team’s confidence moving forward.

Increased confidence that Sarkisian is the coach of the future

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

If you don’t believe he’s the coach of the future, nothing Sarkisian does Saturday will change your mind. It’s entirely possible Texas will face Davis Beville or General Booty at quarterback. Some have floated the possibility that Oklahoma could play freshman quarterback Nick Evers on Saturday. Texas would be expected to win against any of those three. Even so, if you are looking for reason to believe in Sarkisian, a win against the Sooners would go a long way.

Ending the streak

Aem Tx Vs Ou 46

The Sooners have gone 16-7 against the Longhorns this century, including a four-game winning streak since Texas won in 2018. Oklahoma won 39-27 in the 2018 Big 12 Championship before winning the last three games in the Cotton Bowl. Regardless of how it happens, defeating Oklahoma would be the feel-good moment of the Steve Sarkisian era to this point.

