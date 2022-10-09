Red River Unfiltered: What we learned in Texas’ 49-0 win over Oklahoma

Texas embarrassed Oklahoma on Saturday. The win unearthed multiple doses of reality for both teams. For Texas, reality tasted much sweeter.

Oklahoma went down quietly for the most part. The Sooners did their best to run out the clock and prevent further damage. The apathetic performance may have done damage control, but it didn’t hide what Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense were able to accomplish.

Texas took what they wanted offensively. The Sooners made Quinn Ewers beat them, and he certainly did. Venables’ defense sold out to stop the run and Ewers made them pay to the tune of four touchdown passes and 289 yards.

Despite the efforts to stop the run, Bijan Robinson still ran for 130 yards and two scores on 22 carries.

Let’s examine what we learned in Texas’ dominant win over Oklahoma.

Steve Sarkisian thoroughly defeated Brent Venables

If Sarkisian wanted to make a statement, he certainly did on Saturday. Take Oklahoma’s offensive limitations out of it. Steve Sarkisian’s offense defeated Brent Venables’ defense by technical knockout.

You don't mess around with Quinn

Oklahoma tried to take away Bijan Robinson and make Quinn Ewers beat them. That strategy proved ineffective as Ewers ripped the Oklahoma secondary to shreds. Save for an under-thrown pass turned interception, the Longhorns’ quarterback played like one of the better quarterbacks in college football on Saturday.

Oklahoma's culture is overselling, under-delivering

Brent Venables was billed as the ultimate culture coach when the Sooners hired him before this season. In terms of culture, their showing on Saturday was poor on multiple accounts. Sometimes a better team beats you. In this instance, Oklahoma hardly fought back. And while some view that as a reason not to make anything of Texas’ performance, it says much more about the lack of competitiveness on the Oklahoma side. Hype videos and motivational speeches are great, but how you respond to adversity says much more about culture.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is a problem

We all knew Ja’Tavion Sanders would be a key contributor this season after the first two games. He has all the ability to become much more than that. Sanders is emerging as a potential early draft pick down the road. He is arguably the best tight end in the Big 12 right now.

Texas slams the door

The Sooners may have played dead, but make no mistake about why it happened. Texas made Oklahoma quit. The Longhorns bullied their Red River rivals into submission on Saturday. For a team that has struggled with putting opponents away, Steve Sarkisian’s squad took the game over and never relented.

