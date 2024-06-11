Red River trio competes in volleyball all-star series opener

Jun. 10—WEST FARGO — Jamestown senior Makenna Nold turned in a dominant performance as Team Red edged Team Blue on Monday night in five sets in the series opener of the North Dakota Optimists all-star volleyball match at West Fargo Horace.

Nold had 16 kills including two of the final three points in a 16-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 win.

The series continues Tuesday night at Bismarck St. Mary's.

Grand Forks Red River had three players competing in the all-star event. Haley Johnson was on the winning side, with five kills, one block and one dig.

On the blue side, Red River's Hannah Litzinger had 10 kills, a team-high 19 digs and one assist. Red River's Hope Gaddie added eight digs for Team Blue.

Litzinger, who passed 1,000 career digs in 2023, was first team all-state, while Gaddie was second team. Litzinger was also EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

After Nold, the Red Team was led by Fargo Davies' Cayla Sailer with nine kills. Dickinson Trinity's Ava Jahner aded seven points, while Johnson and Northern Cass' Josie Jensen had five kills.

Team Blue was led by Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Caroline Puetz with 11 kills and four blocks.

Team Red also featured Langdon-Edmore-Munich product Jalynn Swanson, who had 13 assists, 10 digs and one kill.

Another area Class B standout was on Team Blue. Thompson's Brenna Martin had two blocks and three digs.

Martin's block in the fifth set gave Team Blue its last lead at 12-11.

Team Red countered with a tip from Nold, an ace from Jensen and a powerful swinging kill from Nold to end the match.