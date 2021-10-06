Red River Showdown: Going Behind Enemy Lines with Longhorns Wire

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 117th time this Saturday in a game that will be a hotly contested matchup between two of the better teams in the Big 12.

While the Oklahoma Sooners may come in as the “favorite” in this matchup, what we’ve witnessed over the last decade is that it doesn’t really matter who the favorite is. The rivalry provides high drama and games that go down to the wire more often than not.

For both sides, this game carries a ton of weight as the Oklahoma Sooners look to prove they belong among the top four teams in the country. For the Texas Longhorns, they’re trying to work their way back up the rankings after a disappointing loss to Arkansas a few weeks back.

As if they didn’t have enough to play for, pride is on the line in one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports. We’re excited to help you get ready for this year’s playing of the Red River Showdown with Longhorns Wire’s Griffin McVeigh as he takes us through the ins and outs of the Texas Longhorns ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

What did Gary Patterson do to slow down Casey Thompson and the Texas passing attack?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you look at Casey Thompson’s passing chart, it’s horrible more than 20 yards downfield. He’s 3/15 with 85 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. Taking away the short, underneath passes and making Thompson gamble on the deep throws is how you successfully combat him. – McVeigh

Can Oklahoma slow down Bijan Robinson and the Texas running game?

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Everything will come down to the offensive line and how they perform. Bijan Robinson is going to get his bread, no matter who the opponent is. As long as Sarkisian is consistently calling plays for him, the yards will come. Whether or not he has an elite performance will come down to the blocking upfront. I think with the injury of Denzel Okafor, Derek Kerstetter moving to left guard, and Andrej Karic starting at right tackle, the offensive line is in a good position to block for Robinson. – McVeigh

Who should Sooners watch out for besides Bijan Robinson?

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Keilan Robinson. He’s the pure speedster of the running back room but has not gotten near the number of carries as Bijan or even Roschon Johnson. A lot of offseason talk was about using him in the slot as a wide receiver too. We’ve yet to see it from Sarkisian but everything is on the table vs. Oklahoma. – McVeigh

Who's the pass rusher the Sooners should be concerned about?

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame transfer Ovie Oghoufo has been the surprise of the defensive line so far, leading the team with two sacks and three tackles for loss. However, a lot of pressure has been coming from the inside. Look for Moro Ojomo to make a lot of noise and we’re still waiting for Keondre Coburn to make his presence felt. I’m still huge on Alfred Collins, although Steve Sarkisian has flip-flopped his position around a few times. – McVeigh

How is Texas seeing Sooners' quarterback Spencer Rattler heading into the Red River Showdown?

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

In my eyes, Spencer Rattler has not been the root of Oklahoma’s offensive “struggles” this season. His decision-making is questionable at times but the arm talent and accuracy are still there, no doubt. Anybody in the country should fear a top-rated quarterback under Lincoln Riley and Rattler is no different. If I had to power rank him with the previous three, he would be third behind Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Which, if you’re behind two Heisman winners, you’re going to be fine. Either way, brushing over Rattler and his ability on Saturday would be a poor decision. He won’t be the reason Oklahoma loses but surely can be the reason they win. – McVeigh

1

1