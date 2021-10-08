Red River Showdown: 5 recruits Oklahoma and Texas vying for

On or off the field, the battle between Oklahoma and Texas for supremacy never ends. When these teams line up for this year’s battle, there will be quite a bit of familiarity between the players. Oklahoma has 48 players from the state of Texas on their roster. The number is significantly less for Oklahoma players on Texas’ roster but nonetheless, these teams cross paths in recruiting so frequently it’s become normal.

Guys like Billy Bowman and Ja’Tavion Sanders were high school teammates in Texas but ended up going to Oklahoma and Texas respectively. Both schools were the finalists for both. They aren’t the first and they sure won’t last recruits these teams will fight over.

Luckily, we compiled a list of a few notable names from the 2022 recruiting class and the 2023 recruiting class that both Oklahoma and Texas are duking it out over.

*In order to qualify, we selected names that are seriously considering both schools or we feel as if both schools will be right there at the end for said prospect’s commitment.*

Anthony Hill, Linebacker

Ryan High school in Denton, Texas has been quite good to the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in the last calendar year.

The Sooners landed their starting nickel back in Billy Bowman from there while the Longhorns landed Ja’Tavion Sanders, recruited as an athlete but is currently playing tight end for Texas. The newest high-profile Ryan player is Anthony Hill, a five-star linebacker.

Hill is well built and looks in the same mold as former Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray. He’s big, fast, and very willing to hit someone. Both schools were in to watch him earlier this season. There’s no definitive leader in his recruitment and no predictions as to where he goes but you can imagine both schools will be vying for him to the very end.

Devon Campbell, Offensive Line

Devon Campbell has been steadily recruited by both schools. He currently looks like a Texas lean but Oklahoma will keep fighting hard for his services.

Campbell is a take for both schools regardless of space in their classes. He’s athletic enough to be a Power Five starter at defensive tackle as well. He took his official visit to Oklahoma over the summer. Since Texas is technically the home team in this year’s game against Oklahoma, they’ll be able to host recruits, and Campbell along with the aforementioned Anthony Hill will in attendance for the game.

This recruiting seems very much like it could come down to Oklahoma and Texas to the very end. Hill will have former teammates from both sides recruiting so we’ll see who’s pitch lands.

Javien Toviano, Cornerback

Javien Toviano is a very elite five-star cornerback from the 2023 recruiting class that both schools are locked in on. He hails from Arlington, Texas and has already taken unofficial visits to Oklahoma this past summer. Toviano is exactly the caliber of cornerback that the Sooners have coveted for years now.

They already have one in Latrell McCutchin and can really put themselves in a position to land Toviano if Roy Manning and Alex Grinch keep their momentum in revitalizing defenses in Norman, Oklahoma.

Toviano received an offer from both schools and will likely slow play his recruitment. Early predictions have him going to Texas but this recruitment feels very wide open right now. Important to note that Toviano plays at the same high school current Sooners tight end/h-back Brayden Willis played at and the two are reportedly very close. Long way to go for both sides here.

Harris Sewell, Offensive Line

Harris Sewell is a big, strong 2023 offensive lineman prospect from Odessa, Texas. He’s received offers from both schools and even took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma.

It feels like something will happen over the next months or so or early in the year following the season. Sewell would help be a great offensive line foundation go along with the strong skill position talent the Sooners already have committed.

Texas still has the locational advantage but Sewell will slowplay his recruitment as well. Long way to go for this one but if I had to guess, I’d say Oklahoma has a better shot here than Texas.

Rueben Owens, Running Back

Rueben Owens rounds out our list as this 2023 running back from El Campo, Texas is very much a part of this Red River Rivalry recruiting battle. Owens is a sturdy, physical runner with speed to match. He is very much a one cut-and-go type of runner. He has no problem getting up to top speed in a hurry.

He’s currently ranked in the top 50 of the class of 2023. Owens owned an offer from Texas and committed to Texas on February 25th, 2021. He would then back off that pledge on June 17th of 2021. 247 sports still has Texas as the overwhelming leader with Oklahoma in second place. With the Sooners having landed Treyaun Webb out of Florida and the possibility of someone like Tre Wisner, another 2023 running back from Texas, there’s kind of a log jam on what Oklahoma may do here.

Texas may do enough to reel him back in, he may end up at Texas A&M, or due to his relationship with DeMarco Murray, he may end up a Sooner.

