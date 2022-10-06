Red River Roundtable: Six-pack of questions ahead of Texas vs. Oklahoma

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will meet for the 118th time overall. For the first time in a decade, it is the Burnt Orange that is considered the favorite according to betting odds.

The Red River Rivalry or Red River Shootout, whichever you prefer to call it, is one of the best rivalry games in all of college football. It has a unique view at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The fans split right down the 50-yard line. On one side you have the Burnt Orange and on the other, you have the Crimson.

In anticipation of kickoff on the Texas state fairgrounds, Longhorns Wire answered a six-pack of questions ahead of kickoff. From favorite memories to who ultimately is winning this heated rivalry game.

What is your favorite memory of Texas-OU?

Cami Griffin: Jordan Shipley’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 2008. Texas was trailing 14-3 at the time and this moment instantly changed the game.

Cj Mumme: My favorite Texas-OU memory is the infamous Dicker the Kicker game in 2018. Watching Sam Ehlinger and Kyler Murray battle it out in person was a sight to see. Always fun to walk out of the cotton bowl as a winner.

Joey Hickey: The 2005 game was the first time I saw Texas win in the series. Oklahoma has always been the biggest sports rival for any of my teams, so breaking the Sooners’ five-year reign in the series was special for me.

Patrick Conn: While the 2018 and 2005 are often talked about, for me it was the game in 2008. The combination of Hunter Lawrence and Cody Johnson was just too much for an Oklahoma team that built a lead of 14-3 before Jordan Shipley sparked that comeback.

Will it be Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers under center?

Cj Mumme: I believe we see Quinn Ewers return as the starting quarterback this week. Sarkisian’s statements on the health of the quarterback room inspire confidence that Texas get its starter back just in time for this rivalry.

Joey Hickey: There have been subtle hints dropped that Quinn Ewers will start on Saturday. He would be my pick. Ewers’ ability to hit receivers in stride on bubble and orbit screens could elevate Texas’ offensive ceiling on Saturday.

Cami Griffin: I’m also going with Quinn Ewers to get the start on Saturday. Practice reports from throughout the week, along with Sarkisian noting that his quarterbacks are as healthy as they’ve been this season, have sparked confidence that Ewers is good to go.

Patrick Conn: While Hudson Card hasn’t done anything to go back to QB2, this offense just operates at a different level with the Mullet under center. I lean towards Quinn Ewers.

Does Bijan Robinson take over this game?

Joey Hickey: I think some combination of Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Ja’Tavion Sanders takes over the game. Certainly, Bijan is the Longhorns’ best weapon, but Oklahoma will try to take him away. I still think he could break out at some point.

Cami Griffin: Oklahoma will certainly be prepared to limit Bijan Robinson on the ground, but I think Sarkisian can do damage to this Sooners’ defense by getting him involved in the passing game early and often.

Cj Mumme: This game sets up well for a huge performance from Bijan Robinson. Oklahoma’s run defense has been getting gashed in Big 12 play, allowing over 300 yards per game. I expect to see Robinson carry a heavy role against the Sooners in this one.

Patrick Conn: I think this game is all about the running backs. I believe Bijan Robinson will have a huge hand in this game. Get all the running backs involved to allow a fresh Bijan to wear them down in the second half.

Offensive key for Texas

Cj Mumme: Establishing the run game early on is the key for Texas offense in this one. The Longhorns’ rushing attack has been a bit hot and cold so far this season. Potentially having Quinn Ewers back should free up the box for Texas to sustain more success on the ground.

Joey Hickey: Texas needs to make Oklahoma tackle its best athletes in space. If Texas can get Robinson, Worthy, Whittington and Roschon Johnson in space, I don’t believe Oklahoma has a great chance to make the tackle.

Cami Griffin: Texas must get Xavier Worthy involved as much as possible, as he’s known to break out in big moments. I’d also like to see Sarkisian not let his foot off the gas and bury an opponent when given the opportunity. Far too often they’ve let teams creep back in after holding a convincing lead.

Patrick Conn: Let me be really clear here. FEED NO. 5. This game should be about getting the ball in the hands of your best playmaker, and no disrespect to Xavier Worthy, but that is Bijan Robinson. Last week TCU gashed this defense for 361 rushing yards. Time to put this mix on repeat.

Defensive key for Texas

Cj Mumme: Texas’ defensive game plan differs depending on Dillon Gabriel’s stats. If Gabriel is able to suit up, Texas needs to find a way to create some pressure and take away the quick passing attack that Gabriel excels at. If Oklahoma is forced to play backup Davis Beville, they are free to focus on stopping the run, making the inexperienced quarterback beat them.

Joey Hickey: Texas can really put pressure on Oklahoma if they make early stops. Last week the Longhorns played aggressive defense early to get stops and build an early lead. In the second half they made West Virginia bleed the clock with long drives. Last week’s approach could work this week.

Cami Griffin: The Longhorns have to get to the quarterback on Saturday, regardless of who is taking the snaps for Oklahoma. I expect Dillon Gabriel to get the start, and if so, allowing him time in the pocket could result in a long day for the Texas defense.

Patrick Conn: Texas has to find a way to put pressure on the Oklahoma quarterbacks. The Sooners are giving up the second most sacks per game in the Big 12 and I look for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to dial it up against this offense.

Bold prediction: Gabriel throws his first two interceptions of the year.

Final Prediction and X-Factor selection

Cj Mumme: I believe Texas will take down Oklahoma 35-31 on Saturday. Look for Bijan Robinson to be the X-factor in what I expect to be a back-and-forth thriller. Steve Sarkisian and his squad will be taking the golden hat back to Austin.

Joey Hickey: Other than Marvin Mims, I don’t know if Oklahoma possesses a single matchup advantage. Texas wins 36-27. Since Venables figures to be preoccupied with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders could be an X-factor for Texas. The Sooners’ secondary should protect itself from Worthy beating them downfield. Sanders could have a big game.

Cami Griffin: I feel fairly confident heading into this matchup after witnessing Texas’ bounce-back performance last week. Anything can happen in a rivalry game as we’ve all come to know, but with Ewers likely back in the fold, I see Texas winning 41-31. Ja’Tavion Sanders will be my X-factor pick, as he provides a clear mismatch in the redzone.

Patrick Conn: This feels like the year that Texas flexes their muscles against an Oklahoma team that was absolutely throttled by TCU on Saturday. The Sooners defense is giving up 501.3 yards per game over the last three, so look for Bijan Robinson to take advantage.

