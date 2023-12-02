Red River Rivalry vs. Bedlam: Oklahoma fans don’t have to root for anyone in Big 12 title game

Insert The Office’s Michael Scott saying, “This is the worst.” Texas and Oklahoma State playing in the Big 12 title is the kind of matchup that will make you want to pull your hair out. Especially with the way things went down this year.

Oklahoma beat Texas. It may have been an improbable win, but it was a win nonetheless. The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on an uncalled pass interference. And despite the DPI on Drake Stoops that went uncalled had a chance to win the game if those third and fourth down pass plays were called to attack the first down marker.

And so, here we sit on championship weekend watching Oklahoma’s two biggest rivals playing for the title that the Oklahoma Sooners have dominated.

And the question that’s dominated the social media space this week is who Oklahoma should root for. Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman set out to determine which teams winning on championship weekend would benefit the Sooners in hopes of making it to a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Take a big gulp here, Sooners fans, but you need to root for the Longhorns. OU is already ahead of Oklahoma State in the rankings but a Cowboys win here would guarantee OSU a NY6 spot, Texas figures to make a major bowl regardless. It wouldn’t be completely devastating for the Sooners if OSU wins — Sooners fans would relish Texas’ national title hopes, however remote, going up in flames — but a Texas win would eliminate a competitor and burnish OU’s resume. The Sooners’ resume needs all the boost it can get, with two of OU’s primary competitors for a berth — Penn State and Ole Miss — also not playing this weekend. The committee has shown it considers overall resume week to week rather than projecting, so a Texas win would help the Sooners’ best win look even better. Penn State’s best win right now is Iowa and Ole Miss’ is LSU. – Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

More: Championship Weekend Predictions.

Texas, huh?

Feels like the time would be better spent raking the leaves or taking a hike. Do we want Oklahoma in the best bowl game possible? Sure. But rooting for Texas just feels dirty.

But that’s not to say one SHOULD pull for Oklahoma State.

If, this week, you find yourself unable to pick a side in the Big 12 title game, you’re in good company.

But as Aber writes, that would be good for the Sooners. But I get it if you’re unable to bring yourself to cheer for either team playing for the Big 12 title this week.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire