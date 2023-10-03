Red River Rivalry, unexpected undefeated teams & big burger gets one over on the government

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.

Texas and Oklahoma hold the title of the biggest matchup of the weekend. The historic Red River Rivalry gets its Big 12 sendoff with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expected to be in attendance, possibly to get a look at his two newest programs. The guys debate which team has more at stake in this game: Texas has a legitimate chance at a national title, with no clear buzzsaw in the SEC to stop them, whereas Oklahoma is trying to carry some momentum into the SEC next year and a big win against #3 ranked Texas could give them just that.

There are plenty of unexpected teams that are 5-0 through September so the guys decide to highlight them and note what they have done well so far. Mike Locksley seems to have his best team yet at Maryland as the Terrapins are undefeated going into October. The Miami Hurricanes have been cruising so far, but they have a tough stretch coming up, so Mario Cristobal needs to keep them sharp. Louisville has been reaping the benefits of their transfer portal additions this offseason as Jeff Brohm has the Cardinals rolling. Eli Drinkwitz has been able to utilize NIL incentives to field a strong team in Missouri, who could send LSU into a bad spiral quickly with a win this weekend.

The Texas State Fair has returned with a new menu filled with some interesting foods, so the show plays another game of Would You Eat It? Items ranging from deep-fried sushi to cereal-coated pickles highlight this year’s offerings.

Ole Miss had to pay LSU $100,000 for fans storming the field after their game in Baton Rouge last weekend. The guys don’t see that amount of money becoming a huge deterrent from stopping passionate and inebriated fans from celebrating on the field.

Lastly, a major saga in fast food gets a resolution as a US District Court Judge provides a verdict on the possible false advertising lawsuit against McDonald’s & Wendy’s.

1:00 - Who needs to win the Red River Rivalry the most: Texas or Oklahoma?

22:13 - Unexpectedly undefeated teams: Maryland, Miami, Louisville & Missouri

42:29 - Would you eat it: Texas State Fair edition

51:34 - Ole Miss was fined $100,000 for storming the field vs. LSU

55:18 - A verdict in the McDonalds & Wendy’s lawsuit

