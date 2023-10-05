The Red River Rivalry, the last time Texas was No. 1, and a national championship controversy

Final: 45-35.

Back on Oct. 11, 2008, those numbers were just a score, albeit representative of an underdog win for the Longhorns against the then-No. 1 Sooners. But weeks later, the result of the Red River Rivalry game became a rallying cry for Texas fans campaigning for a national championship game bid.

In this pre-CFP era, here's what formula was ultimately used to oust Texas from the Big 12 title game and the lengths fans went to point the voters in a different direction.

2008 Red River Rivalry win put Texas at No. 1

In a shootout, the Longhorns won what was then the highest-scoring game in the history of the series. Texas entered the game No. 5 and Oklahoma was No. 1. The loss dropped the Sooners to No. 4 the following week and leapfrogged the Longhorns past Penn State and Alabama to the top spot.

Texas was No. 1 for two weeks in the AP and BCS polls, adding conference wins at home over No. 11 Missouri (56-31) and No. 7 Oklahoma State (28-24).

As of this writing, those weeks were the last time the Longhorns were ranked No. 1.

Texas lost No. 1 ranking after Texas Tech loss

The Longhorns went to Lubbock and College GameDay followed for its first-ever broadcast from Texas Tech. After being down all game to the No. 7 Red Raiders, the Longhorns secured their first lead with less than 90 seconds left thanks to a Vondrell McGee touchdown.

Tech then marched up the field, but with 15 seconds left the Red Raiders evaded disaster when quarterback Graham Harrell's pass was tipped and Longhorns safety Blake Gideon dropped what would have been a game-ending interception.

Instead, eight seconds later, Harrell connected with Michael Crabtree down the right sideline, and Crabtree ran into the end zone to complete the upset.

The Tech win boosted its record to 9-0 and put the Red Raiders at No. 2 in the BCS poll behind 10-0 Alabama. Meanwhile, Texas dropped to No. 4 with Oklahoma right behind at No. 6 in the BCS.

OU's 65-21 victory over Texas Tech set up Big 12 tiebreaker

No. 5 OU faced No. 2 Tech in the second-to-last game of the season, winning in blowout fashion at home, 65-21. The win put OU at No. 3 just behind No. 2 Texas while Tech fell significantly to No. 7 in the BCS poll.

The following week, after each team won their regular-season finales against in-state rivals, Texas and Oklahoma flipped ranks despite the Longhorns beating the Aggies (49-9) by double-digits while the Sooners beat the Cowboys 61-41.

To the Sooners' credit, it was their fourth straight win while scoring at least 60 points, but in the standings, the three teams were tied atop of the Big 12 South with the same records. Conference rules deferred to the BCS rankings of teams to decide which team would play in the Big 12 championship.

Days after the win, Oklahoma leapt past Texas into the No. 2 spot in the BCS and found itself heading to the Big 12 championship. Texas, which had beaten Oklahoma in October, was the odd team out.

How the BCS poll worked and how Texas, OU coaches reacted to 2008 decision

By 2008, the formula that determined the BCS ranking was a combination of factors, including the weighing of strength of schedule, the average out of six separate computer polls, a "quality win" component and the average of Harris interactive and ESPN/USA TODAY coaches poll.

The BCS calculation gave OU a narrow edge with a .9351 BCS average compared with Texas' .9223.

The coaches poll also put Oklahoma ahead by a point while the Harris interactive put the Longhorns ahead of the Sooners. In the end, the computer poll was the difference.

"They don't have agendas, they don't have loyalties, they don't have opinions. They don't have all the bias that everyone else does," Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said of the poll.

But Texas coach Mack Brown disagreed.

"It is what it is. We don't like it, we don't agree with it or think it's fair, but, like anything else, we'll handle it and move forward," Brown wrote in a statement.

'45-35' campaign paid for a flyover to try to influence the coaches poll

Even before the decision in the coaches poll and computer calculations, fans did what they could to attempt to influence the human element behind rankings.

Donned the "45-35 campaign," UT student Austin Talbert created a Facebook page that defended Texas being ranked ahead Oklahoma following the OU-Tech game. From social media came a website created by fellow UT student Matt Parks that started to generate funds.

That money was put toward hiring a small plane to pull a "45-35" banner over the Bedlam game in Stillwater between OU and OSU. Tech fans catching wind of the campaign followed suit and raised funds to do the same with a "39-33" banner at the game.

The back-and-forth obviously proved to be good fodder, but not enough to change the tide for either team.

Oklahoma lost 2008 championship, Texas won Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma went on thump Missouri 62-21 in the Big. 12 championship game before losing in the BCS national championship game to Florida, 24-14. Tech earned a bid to play Ole Miss in the Cotton Bowl, losing 47-34.

Texas meanwhile, emerged victorious against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, 24-21. The Longhorns reached the national championship the next year, but lost to Alabama 37-21.

Controversy, low TV ratings led to BCS being replaced by CFP

Controversies like the one that plagued the three Big 12 teams in 2008 did not stop after that season. Debate over mid-major conferences vs. majors flowed and reached a head when two SEC teams, LSU and Alabama, made the 2021 national championship.

More broadly, declining TV viewership and, therefore, revenue pushed the BCS to adopt the College Football Playoff format in 2014. After using a four-team format for the first decade, the CFP will move to a 12-team format in 2024, a season that will already see widespread change due to conference realignment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Recalling the controversial 2008 tiebreaker that hurt Texas football