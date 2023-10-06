What is the Red River Rivalry game? Oklahoma and Texas head to Dallas for their 119th meeting

The highly anticipated final Big 12 Red River Rivalry game featuring No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma, both undefeated and ranked in the top 12, promises to be an explosive matchup that is not to be missed.

Future Red River Rivalry games will be played as SEC matchups since both teams are leaving the Big 12 following the 2023 season.

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to redeem themselves after suffering a crushing 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns in 2022, which was their first year under new head coach Brent Venables after Lincoln Riley’s departure. Venables is well-versed in the OU-UT rivalry, having previously served on Bob Stoops' coaching staff from 1999 to 2011, before his tenure at Clemson.

This Saturday marks the 119th meeting between Oklahoma and Texas football teams. These two teams have faced each other every year for the past 94 years, since October 1929. The game is traditionally played on the second Saturday of October and has a rich history between the two rivals.

Every person and animal travels to Dallas, Texas for the big game, including the beloved Longhorn steer, Bevo, and the Ruff Neks who drive the Oklahoma Sooner Schooner.

Oklahoma vs. Texas series history

The Texas Longhorns lead the all-time Red River Rivalry series versus the Oklahoma Sooners, 63-50-5. Since 2000, the Sooners are 16-8 against Texas.

Why is it called Red River Rivalry?

The annual football game between Texas and Oklahoma is known as both the Red River Rivalry and the Red River Shootout. The name comes from the second-largest river basin in the southern United States' reddish water color, that forms a natural border between the two states.

Why is it played in Dallas?

For nearly 90 years, the Red River Rivalry game has taken place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The stadium is located between Austin, Texas and Norman, Oklahoma, making it a convenient midpoint for both teams to travel to.

The tickets for the game are evenly distributed between the two schools, and the stadium is divided at the 50-yard line to allow fans to support their respective sides. The 2022 Red River Rivalry had a total attendance of 92,100 people.

When was the first OU-Texas game?

The Oklahoma and Texas football teams played their first game in 1900. Oklahoma was known as the “Twin Territories” until it became the forty-sixth state in 1907, during President Theodore Roosevelt's term.

Oklahoma and Texas football teams have played against each other every year since 1929.

Running of game balls from schools

Every year, the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma carries out a tradition of running game balls from Austin and Norman to Dallas, Texas. The relay involves fifteen ROTC students who run with the game ball at a time before passing it on to the next leg of runners. This continues until they reach the Cotton Bowl, covering roughly 200 miles on each side.

Red River Rivalry trophy

The winner of the game receives three trophies: the Golden Hat, Red River Rivalry, and Governors' trophy. The most well-known award is the cowboy hat made of gold that is awarded to the winners on the field following the result of the game.

