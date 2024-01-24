Red River Rivalry among games in 2024 with biggest College Football Playoff implications

The 2023 college football season for the Oklahoma Sooners was a year of redemption. The Sooners finished 10-3 after a 6-7 campaign in 2022.

But that wasn’t the only redemption they got. They also beat their arch rival the Texas Longhorns in the final seconds after getting beatdown the previous season.

This year both the Sooners and the Longhorns head to the SEC, leaving behind the Big 12. But even though they’re in a new conference, the national implications of that game don’t go away.

Instead, with the resurgence of the Longhorn program, dare I say they are back, the implications for the College Football Playoff next season only grow. ESPN ranked the top 12 games with the biggest implications for the new 12-team playoff and the Red River Rivalry came in at No. 7.

Why it will matter to the committee: A win against Texas would give them some much-needed margin for error, because if they don’t win the SEC, they will need to beat some of those teams to earn an at-large bid. The same goes for Texas, which will have already faced Michigan (see No. 4), and plays Georgia the following week. – Heather Dinich ESPN

This comes as no surprise because it’s very possible a two or even three loss SEC team will get into the playoff. A win in that game could help overshadow any losses either school has. It’ll also most likely be where ESPN’s College Gameday resides for that week assuming both teams are having good starts to their 2024 season.

Let’s just hope that once again the team in Crimson and Cream rises to the top.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire