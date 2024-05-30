Red River Rivalry is an afternoon game in 2024, Horns take on UTSA at night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans won’t have to drive to the State Fair of Texas before the sun rises this year for the Red River Rivalry.

From the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma face off at 2:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Texas Athletics announced Thursday. It’s the first time in seven years that the game will start in the afternoon, having been an 11 a.m. kickoff since 2018. In 2017, the game kicked at 2:30 p.m.

The game will air on either ABC or ESPN. It will be the 120th meeting between the Longhorns and Sooners and the 102nd time the game will be played at a neutral site. The game has been part of the State Fair of Texas attractions since 1929.

Oklahoma handed Texas its only regular season loss last year 34-30.

The school also announced a 6 p.m. kickoff time for Texas’ game in Week 3 (Sept. 14) against the UTSA Roadrunners. The game is at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and will air on ESPN. The Roadrunners finished 9-4 last season and 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference with a Frisco Bowl victory over Marshall.

Texas beat UTSA 41-20 in the first-ever meeting between the schools in 2022.

The Longhorns’ first three games of 2024 plus the Red River Rivalry now have times and broadcast networks associated with them.

