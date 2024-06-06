Red River duo named to North Dakota Class A all-state softball team

Jun. 5—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River landed two players on the North Dakota Class A all-state softball team, which was released Wednesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Freshman Jocelyn Berg and senior Rylie McQuillan were the Roughriders' selections.

Berg was a repeat all-state choice and the youngest player selected to the team for the second year in a row.

Berg hit .493 with four home runs and seven doubles, while McQuillan batted .456 with 11 doubles.

Berg was also 13-1 pitching with a 1.41 earned-run average.

Red River navigated the regular season unbeaten in league play before being upset in the conference tournament by Fargo North.

A combination of the North upset and an upset in the WDA tournament meant Red River faced Minot in the state quarterfinals. Both teams were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 most of the season.

Minot knocked off Red River in the quarterfinals before finishing third at state. After losing to Minot, the Riders triggered the 10-run rule against both Fargo North and West Fargo Sheyenne to cap off the state tournament.