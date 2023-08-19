Red Raiders roll in opener

Aug. 19—HIGH POINT — T. Wingate Andrews thrived on offensive in its first game with transfer Devin Hackstall at quarterback on Friday.

With Hackstall directing plays, the Red Raiders stayed most with its ground game as it scored the first five of its six first possession and its first possession of the second on the way to a 46-18 rout of Bartlett Yancey in the season opener for both schools at Simeon Stadium.

"It felt good," said Hackstall, a senior who transferred from Ragsdale. "Most of the people I know from middle school so it was great to be back with my guys. It was a great win for the first one."

Andrews gained 273 yards on the ground, almost 200 of it in the first half, and passed for 205 — 154 by Hackstall on three completions that included two scores before he went to the bench in the middle of the third quarter.

"We're a whole lot better," Red Raider head coach Mitchell Jenkins said of the offense with Hackstall running plays.

Correy McManus topped the Red Raider rushing attack with 111 yards and two touchdowns from a three back set before head coach switched to one back while Hackstall, who gained 57 yards, operated a spread offense.

"We ran a whole more than we passed it," Jenkins said. "Once we started passing, I think they were worried about who was going to run it and they gave up some deep balls on some play action passes that we ran. I think our passing game is going to be decent. I know we're going to balance the pass and a run.

On third-and 23 from the Andrews 16 after two illegal procedure calls, Hackstall tossed a screen pass to McManus who ripped down the sideline in front of the Buccaneers bench then cut into the middle of the field for a 84-yard grab and run for a touchdown and a 26-6 lead with 7:30 left before halftime. Hackstall finished his time on the field by throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Corey Pate that made it 40-12 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

David Hill, last year's starter at quarterback, went the rest of the way and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Sultan Diven that made it 46-12 with 2:12 left in the third quarter. That play came after the Bucs muffed the Red Raiders' only punt of the night.

Tristan Kirkland put Andrews on the board with a 7-yard run and McManus followed with touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards on the Red Raiders next two possessions for a 21-0 lead one play into the second quarter.

After the Bucs first score, Hackstall connected with McManus on the 84-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Andrews suffered its biggest blunder of the night as Jaylen Neal burst past the coverage team and went 87 yards for a touchdown.

After the Red Raiders shifted to a one-back step, Adam Reid swept 26 yards for a touchdown and a 33-12 lead with 4:38 left in the second half.

