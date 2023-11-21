What are the Red Raiders' bowl possibilities? | Texas Tech football Q&A

The Texas Tech football team achieved bowl eligibility for the third year in a row Saturday night with a 24-23 victory against Central Florida in the Red Raiders' regular-season home finale.

Each week, we do a question-and-answer session with readers, and quite a few good ones came in Saturday.

Q: Where are we goin’ bowling, Don?

DW: Normally by this late in the season, I'd feel like I had a better idea, but a lot can change depending on outcomes of the final week's games. Eight Big 12 teams are bowl eligible, and Central Florida, TCU and Brigham Young are each within one victory.

Force me to make a prediction now, and I'd expect one of the two bowls in the Metroplex — the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth or the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas — to take the Red Raiders.

Tech's DFW alumni base, and the routine trip for fans in West Texas, make Tech attractive for those games. The Independence Bowl has had Tech twice, but not recently, so I think their representatives probably would like to have the Red Raiders again on Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana, but Tech might be off the board before their turn to pick.

The above is assuming Tech loses on Friday at Texas. If the Red Raiders spring an upset, maybe the Liberty Bowl in Memphis or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix come into play, or even a return engagement with the Texas Bowl.

The Big 12 could have more bowl-eligible teams than berths. In that case, a 6-6 Big 12 team could substitute for a conference with more tie-ins than eligible teams.

Q: Behren (Morton) looked better (Saturday) than in the past. Strong arm and trying to look for second options. Can we assume he’s taking a step forward?

DW: He looked more comfortable, but I don't think his injured throwing shoulder will be back to normal until after the season. Two weeks ago, Morton said he considered his AC joint 70 to 80 percent healthy. After the Kansas game, he told Tech radio he was about 60 percent.

And Saturday?

"I wouldn't say I'm great, but I'm not bad," he said. "It's good enough for us to move the ball passing and not just giving Tahj (Brooks) 50 carries a game. I'm better than I have been for sure."

Q: Why do you think it took Kittley/McGuire so long to trust Brooks and the running game? Many think Tech would have a couple more wins (at least) if Tech had used Brooks more early in the season.

DW: I think they always trusted Brooks, but it took a while for the offense to evolve in a way that running Brooks was what they did best.

Go back to August. What if, during the preseason, Joey McGuire and Zach Kittley said something like this: "We've decided giving Tahj 30 carries a game gives us the best chance to win. We're not going to throw the ball as much to Jerand Bradley, Myles Price and Xavier White, so their numbers might take a hit compared to last year, but they'll just have to accept it and be team players. We know Jerand and Loic Fouonji looked great at the end of the season, and everyone's excited about Drae McCray, but they're not going to get those chances this year, because Tahj is."

Can you imagine how that would have been received?

Those many Tech fans who think Tech would have a couple more wins if Brooks had been given more carries early in the season? I don't remember any of them calling in August for the offense to be tilted almost exclusively to the run, so much so that Bradley, Price, White, Fouonji and McCray would fall well short of preseason expectations.

Q: (Regarding UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee's 71-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Javon Baker): Why an all-out blitz there? Lucky they missed the kick (PAT). A lot of time left, but still. Guns Up!

DW: Cornerback Bralyn Lux and safety Julien (C.J.) Baskerville had a failure to communicate. One was supposed to blitz, but not both.

Based on the formation, McGuire said, "We should have checked to where the safety should have come (on the blitz) — which the safety did — and the corner (Lux) didn't get the check. The formation dictated that they should have exchanged. So both of them came, you've got a safety and cornerback coming, and you've got a really good quarterback that recognized it. ... We didn't get it communicated."

Also worth mentioning: Freshman safety Chapman Lewis gave belated, futile chase, which made him look as if he was out of position. McGuire said Lewis was where he was supposed to be and blameless. He was just trying to make up for the mistake on the front end.

Former Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson celebrates with Myles Price (1), Malik Dunlap (24) and others after the Red Raiders' 24-23 home victory Saturday over Central Florida. The victory made Texas Tech 6-5 and bowl eligible for the third year in a row.

