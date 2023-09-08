Red Raider Club banner in place at south end of stadium for Texas Tech football home opener

The appearance of Jones AT&T Stadium's south end zone was rounding into form 48 hours before kickoff of the Texas Tech football team's home opener.

A Red Raider Club banner with sponsor logos and a temporary scoreboard were in place Thursday evening. The Red Raiders (0-1) host No. 13 Oregon (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Red Raider Club's black banner is on the site of the ongoing construction of a four-level football building scheduled to be complete before the 2024 season. It bears the words "Future home of Texas Tech football" in all capital letters. It also contains sponsor logos, a couple of scarlet Double T emblems and a QR code that fans can use to find more information on the project.

As the Avalanche-Journal previously reported citing information from Tech officials, the banner is relatively narrow and leaves the Sports Performance Center in full view beyond the south end of the stadium. Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti has said Tech officials want fans to be able to see the status of the project as it progresses. Work on it will continue throughout the season, though the site will be secured on game days.

The south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, shown Thursday evening with the sponsor banner in the construction area of the south end zone complex. The four-level building is scheduled for completion before the 2024 season.

In July 2022, Tech announced plans for a $200 million football facilities project. The budget has since grown to $219.6 million and then to $230 million with additional features.

Because of the construction, the Red Raiders on game day will use their locker room in the Football Training Facility, their daily headquarters, and visiting teams will dress in a complex of air-conditioned trailers in the stadium's east parking lot.

After the season, the Red Raiders will move into the temporary compound during off-season conditioning and spring practice.

After this season, a new visitors' locker room will be constructed at the northeast corner of the stadium.

Jones AT&T Stadium is shown on Thursday evening, two nights before Texas Tech's season opener against No. 13 Oregon. A sponsor banner covers the seating area of the south end zone building project that's under construction.

