Red Oak sweeps doubles in opening dual

Apr. 4—While many events were canceled due to weather Tuesday, the Creston boys tennis team was able to travel to Red Oak for their opening dual.

The Tigers and Panthers split the individual matches, but Red Oak swept doubles to come away with a 6-3 victory.

"Tonight was a tough way for us to start our season," Coach Kevin Cooper said. "We were very close in a few matches but ended up losing the dual."

Finding the biggest win for the Panthers was No. 6 Ben Hill, taking down Griffin Eubank 8-1. All six competing varsity players for Creston are seniors.

Also winning were No. 4 and No. 5 — Damion Meyer and Carson Cooper. Their matches were closer at 9-7 and 8-5, respectively.

The Panthers' top three weren't able to fend off their opponents. No. 1 Conner Wiley fell 8-0 to Max DeVries; No. 2 Gavin Millslagle was topped 8-2 by Joshuah LeRette and No. 3 Lucas Rushing lost 8-3 to Emmanuel Grass.

The Tigers' duo of DeVries and LeRette continued their dominance, topping Wiley and Millslagle 8-1.

The other two doubles matches were competitive, but Red Oak was able to eke out both wins. Rushing and Cooper fell 8-6 while Meyer and Hill were defeated 8-5.

"We were tied 3-3 after singles, and we just didn't play doubles well enough," Cooper said. "Overall it was great to get our first match in, and we look for improvement throughout the year."

The Panthers return to action tonight at Atlantic.