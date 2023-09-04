Red Mountain falls short to Helix in 2023 Honor Bowl

Sep. 3—Red Mountain needed an answer trailing 21-0 late in the first half against Helix.

The Mountain Lions fell behind early, thanks to a fumble recovered in the end zone by the Highlanders and two solid offensive drives. But with just under 2 minutes to go in the half, junior quarterback Simon Lopez and junior Talon Lamb marched the Mountain Lions down the field to score before intermission.

It helped build momentum, but deficit was too much to overcome as Red Mountain fell 30-22 to Helix in San Diego at The Honor Bowl.

"We couldn't get off the field on third down," Red Mountain Head Coach Kyle Enders said. "They stripped us for a touchdown. We just couldn't capitalize on their mistakes."

The Helix fumble recovery in the end zone shifted all momentum in favor of the Highlanders, who went on to score twice more in the first half.

Quarterback Ryland Jessee connected with wideout Jackson Daniels early and often throughout the game. Daniels caught seven passes for 106 Yards on the day. His only score of the game came shortly after the fumble recovery, as he took a pass from Jessee 44 yards for the touchdown.

On the Highlanders' next possession in the second quarter, running back Kevin Allen III gashed Red Mountain and capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown. He was named MVP by The Honor Bowl for Helix after rushing for 139 yards and the touchdown while also playing corner on defense.

"He didn't come off the field," Enders said of Allen. "Our guys thought we were tired, but that kid played on both sides of the ball and kick return."

Red Mountain was desperate near the end of the first half as drives continuously stalled. That is, until Lopez found Gunner Moore for a big gain, which was followed up by Lamb's reception and long run to set up running back Carson Mauterer's 1-yard touchdown.

The late score gave the Mountain Lions momentum receiving the second half kick. And they made good with it.

Lopez scrambled for a big chunk of yards before tripping over himself near midfield. He then was forced to scramble again, this time turning up the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.

"I looked back because I was wondering if I had to keep running," Lopez said. "Then we got the fumble right after, so I had to go back out. But it was fun. It was momentum building."

Red Mountain had another opportunity as Helix fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. But the Highlander defense returned to first-half form, sacking Lopez twice to force a punt.

Jessee then led the team down the field with help from Allen, first extending the lead with a field goal before the quarterback found Gordon Meredith for a 17-yard touchdown to make it a two score game.

The Mountain Lions tried to get back in it yet again as Moore returned the kick 93 yards for a touchdown, but they were unable to secure the onside kick.

While a disappointing loss, Enders said his team will learn from the out-of-state experience. They had a chance, just didn't capitalize on the opportunities.

"We have a lot to improve on," Enders said. "Noth just from the mistakes but from an execution standpoint. Little things ... they don't realize until they get penalized, little things matter. It comes down to three to four plays, but our kids never stop fighting."

