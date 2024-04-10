Red Mountain baseball a group of 'grinders' this season

Apr. 10—In year's past, Red Mountain's baseball program was home to one or two stars that easily noticeable due to their play, physical attributes and how they composed themselves.

Simply put, they were noticeably a step above the other players on the field.

But that's in the past. This season, Red Mountain is led by natural leaders, a senior class that enjoys working for every win or triumph they have throughout the season and earning next-level opportunities. The Mountain Lions have 'dudes,' but that term has taken on a new meaning.

A meaning that Head Coach Rob Gorrell said has been fun to coach this season.

"It's been a fun year, we just need to get over the hump a little against the better teams," Gorrell said. "This is a pretty close group and I think it might help we don't have the super stars on this team. I kinda like that kind of group."

Gone are the days Red Mountain had a top prospect weighing major Division I college or potential MLB Draft opportunities — at least for now.

This year's Red Mountain team is equipped with guys who know more work has to be done for them to achieve their goals, both individually and as a team. Gorrell said he sees Division I players on his roster, but not to the caliber of year's past.

But he also sees endless potential. Each player has shown their work ethic. They're grinders. They're not afraid to sacrifice their bodies by diving for a line drive in the outfield, and they're not afraid to be scrappy to secure an out at any of the bases.

"We have a bunch of grinders, baseball players," Gorrell said. "I can put them anywhere in the lineup. They're all similar. They battle."

Junior colleges in Arizona have churned out multiple Division I college baseball players after a year or two playing locally. Central Arizona College, a powerhouse in the junior collegiate ranks, churns out Major League players on a yearly basis.

So, especially in baseball, the Juco route isn't all that bad.

Still, Red Mountain's players continue to aim higher. They know the opportunities will come in due time. For now, they stay focused on the season at hand.

The Mountain Lions have started off strong yet again this season. They're 8-5 in AIA play and 14-7 overall with wins over Chandler, Desert Mountain, Perry, Horizon and Pinnacle, all teams with enough talent to make runs in the postseason.

The losses have come to equally as good, if not stronger opponents. They've also been by a few runs at most. The only exception was a 10-0 loss to Basha back in mid-March. Gorrell could only smile at the thought of the loss to the Bears. Both because of the lopsided score and the lesson it taught his players.

"That was humbling, quick," Gorrell said. "We were coming off a pretty good streak then got humbled in that game. I think they're learning from it. We're open about it. Until we can beat these teams with one of these better arms, we're more pretenders than contenders."

Senior center fielder Gunner Moore often thinks about the Basha loss. He uses it as motivation like the rest of his teammates.

That was clear in Red Mountain's two wins over Westwood following the loss, when the Mountain Lions beat the Warriors by a combined score of 15-1. The wins helped Red Mountain move to the top of the region standings and into the top 10 in the 6A Conference rankings. But there are plenty of challenges that remain.

"We definitely want to shock some people," Moore said. "We know what we're capable of and what we can do. We just have to show it."

Moore acknowledged not having the star power like in year's past. But, if anything, that's brought the team closer together.

Their bond off the field has grown stronger this season. They play together on it, too, and have fun while doing so. He's confident the chemistry will help carry them to more wins this season. And as is the case every year, anything can happen in May.

"The chemistry we have this year is unmatched," Moore said. "No other team has a bond like us, in my opinion. I think if we just keep bonding together there's nobody that can stop us other than ourselves."

