If you’re in the red, you’ll see Ravens vs. Colts on CBS in Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are finally getting some love from the television networks. Despite being considered one of the better teams in the NFL and a potential Super Bowl contender, Ravens fans around the country haven’t been able to see their favorite team on their televisions very easily. For the second consecutive week, that will change.

Baltimore was a highlight game last week, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was described as one of the biggest rivalries in professional sports. Week 9 doesn’t bring the same intensity but with the Indianapolis Colts at 5-2 and in the playoff hunt as well, this game means quite a lot to two divisions and an entire conference. That means a good chunk of the country will be able to see the Ravens vs. Colts this week.

If you’re in the red, you’ll see Baltimore vs. Indianapolis on CBS in Week 9.

NFL broadcast map: Week 9

Courtesy 506Sports

█ Baltimore @ Indianapolis

This matchup used to have some serious feelings involved. The Colts used to be in Baltimore before then-owner Robert Irsay moved the team in the dead of night to head to Indianapolis. It took over a decade for Baltimore to eventually get the Ravens and those hard feelings remained for several years. But after 25 years of Baltimore having football again, the sourness has faded. Very few players still in the NFL were even alive when the Colts left town, helping turn this from a rivalry into more of a friendly competition . . . at least when the playoffs aren’t potentially on the line.