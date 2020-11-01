If you’re in the red, you’ll see Ravens vs. Steelers on CBS in Week 8

I contend there isn’t a single other game on this week that can top the intensity and intrigue the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers represents. As newcomer Calais Campbell noted recently, there isn’t a bigger rivalry than these two teams. And with the top of the AFC North up for grabs today, there’s a ton of counting on the outcome of this game.

CBS must have agreed with that assessment, because they’re showing the Ravens vs. Steelers matchup in a good portion of the country, according to 506Sports. If you’re in the red, you’ll see Baltimore host Pittsburgh in Week 8.

NFL broadcast map – Week 8:

█ Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

Ravens games have been kept fairly local this season, which has meant fans across the country haven’t been able to watch as easily. This week won’t be quite the same problem as most of the coastal regions will be broadcasting the game. That gives Baltimore a prime opportunity to not only further themselves within the division and toward the playoffs, but do so in front of a massive audience.

