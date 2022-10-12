If you’re in the red, you’ll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV

The New York Giants (4-1) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 6 matchup.

The Giants are coming off a stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London and now have many around the NFL wondering if they’re for real. Wink Martindale vs. Lamar Jackson might go a long way in determining that answer.

The Giants opened the week as 5.5-point home underdogs.

Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

Getting the call for this game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

