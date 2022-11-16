If you’re in the red, you’ll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup.
The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.
Credit: 506Sports.com
Getting the call for this game will be Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).
Information courtesy 506Sports.
