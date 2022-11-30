If you’re in the red, you’ll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup.
The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven.
Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.
Credit: 506Sports.com
Getting the call for this game will be Kenny Alber (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline).
Information courtesy 506Sports.
