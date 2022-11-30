If you’re in the red, you’ll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV

The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup.

The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven.

Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.

Credit: 506Sports.com

Getting the call for this game will be Kenny Alber (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

Related

6 Giants in top-10 by position in 2023 Pro Bowl voting Giants face must-win game vs. Commanders as playoff race tightens Giants open as slight favorites over Commanders in Week 13

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 13

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire