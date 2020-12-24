If you’re in the red, you’ll get Colts vs. Steelers on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (10-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) are preparing for a crucial matchup with heavy playoff implications at Heinz Field on Sunday.

This is the biggest game of the Colts’ season to date, and the networks are treating it as such. The Colts and Steelers will get the A-team from CBS with the most coverage among the early games.

Those in the red region of the broadcast map will get the game on the local CBS channel, per 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call will for CBS will be Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline). Finally, the Colts are getting arguably the best commentating crew in the business.

This is a huge game for both teams. The Colts are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture as the No. 6 seed but winning out might be their only way into the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Steelers have clinched but are enduring a three-game slide that has many wondering whether they are pretenders.

This game will have massive implications with two weeks remaining until the end of the regular season, and those in the red region of the broadcast map will get to watch it locally.

