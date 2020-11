The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 9 matchup on Sunday.

For those in the red area of the TV map, courtesy of 506 Sports, the game will be airing on the local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary) and Evan Washburn (sideline). Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

