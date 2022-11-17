If you’re in the red, you’ll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11.

Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for this game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

The Colts got through a whirlwind of a week by upsetting the Las Vegas Raiders on the road while the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

No win in the NFL should ever be overlooked, but this will be a true test for the Colts to see if the spark under Saturday is legit.

