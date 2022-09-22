If you’re in the red, you’ll get Colts vs. Chiefs on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) are looking to turn the ship around following a poor start to the season and will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3.

For the first time playing in front of the home crowd, the Colts have a lot to prove. They are coming off of arguably their worst loss of the Frank Reich era and now have to host a Chiefs team that is extremely comfortable.

Those in the red region of the broadcast map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for the game is the top group for CBS. It will be Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

The Colts find themselves as sizeable underdogs at home in Week 3. The Chiefs took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, looking like a team poised for the top spot in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Colts are still well in the race for the division, but the optics of the situation are far from appealing.

We’ll see if the Colts can begin salvaging the campaign as underdogs at home for the first time this season.

