Red Lion’s history-making season ends in PIAA first round

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion girls lacrosse made history this season, becoming the first team in program history to win a district playoff game and make the PIAA state playoffs.

The success the program has seen this season made a tough end to the year just a blip on the radar, as the Lions fell to District I power Conestoga in the first round of the PIAA playoffs 17-2.

“We said today is just a celebration of how far that they have come and we have I think 17 juniors in our program so a lot of them are coming back next year to start where they ended,” Red Lion head coach Megan Welker said.

“Lacrosse is still newer where we’re from if you think about it,” Welker said. “It’s been around for 10ish years in our school program, so the fact that we were able to come this far is so impressive.”

