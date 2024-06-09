Red Legion show fan support for Carolina Chaos on homecoming weekend

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s Chaos in Carolina as the city’s newest professional team made its debut in front of a home crowd. The Professional Lacrosse League (PLL) is officially here and for a city that bleeds blue, fans are embracing a new shade in Charlotte.

On its homecoming weekend, the Chaos won their first game on Friday 12-11 in a thriller against the California Redwoods, but lost their second game on Saturday against the New York Atlas.

“It’s one of the cooler brands I feel. You got the scorpion, and the black looks good out here,” Michael Harrison, said. He’s a co-founder of the Red Legion- a group of supporters dedicated to the Carolina Chaos.

“The Red Legion started back when we had lacrosse back in the MLL (Major League Lacrosse) days and we had a group called the Hound Legion before so we kind of kept it going even when we didn’t have a team locally. But then when the PLL went to cities and gave us the Chaos, we just kind of switched up names and rebranded,” Harrison said.

It’s not the typical blue that Charlotte is used to, but the Queen City’s newest professional sports team isn’t here to blend in, it’s here to cause chaos, Carolina Chaos.

“The coolest thing has been seeing how many people are responsive and how many lacrosse fans there are here,” Josh Fowler, another co-founder of the Red Legion support group, said. “North Carolina has a great lacrosse culture. I mean, they’ve got traditionally powerhouse schools with Duke and UNC Chapel Hill; NC State in the 80s had a great program as well.”

A new color also comes with a new brand of playing. Southern swagger, Carolina style.

“Lacrosse had traditionally been viewed as kind of like a northeastern, or east coast kind of preppy thing,” Fowler recalled.

Carolina Choas, which was founded in November 2023, will play full-time in Charlotte as part of the Western Conference beginning in 2025 when the league goes to a two-conference model. The PLL is currently operating on a touring model.

“In the fall it’s football, and winter basketball with the Hornets. And so now we as we move into the summer, this is lacrosse’s time to shine,” Fowler said.

