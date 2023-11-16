Red-hot shooting from 3-point range propels Texas men's basketball team past Rice

The 3-pointers came flying early and often as Texas shot its way past Rice 80-64 Wednesday at Moody Center.

Final: Texas 80, Rice 64



The No. 19 Longhorns (3-0) made 10 of their 22 3-point shots in their nonconference game against an old Southwest Conference foe. Better yet for head coach Rodney Terry, the long-distance bombs came from almost every spot on the court as Texas has now made at least 10 3-point shots in all three of its games

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick, right, drives to the bucket against Rice forward Andrew Akuchie during the Longhorns' ??-?? win Monday at Moody Center.

Point guard Tyrese Hunter made three of five 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 18 points. Backcourt mate Max Abmas showed off his touted range with several treys from way outside the line and ended with 13 points. The Texas big men even got in the act, with bench energizer Brock Cunningham nailing a pair of 3-pointers and Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick flicking in his first 3-pointer of the season from the baseline.

As a team, Texas shot 60.4% from field and never trailed against Rice (1-2).

The competition stiffens this weekend in New York City, where the Longhorns will compete in the Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden alongside Louisville, Indiana and defending national champion Connecticut. Texas will open the four-team tournament against Louisville Sunday.

