  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Red-hot Oakland Athletics on 11-game win streak: Here's why MLB team has been so good

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Oakland Athletics have lived an entire season in less than a month.

A franchise notorious for slow starts and hot streaks compressed that lifestyle into a record-setting 20-day stretch during which it made history – becoming the first team to lose its first six games and then win 11 in a row at any point in the season, according to STATS, Inc.

That the A's endured that low and enjoyed that high in nearly consecutive fashion – they beat the Dodgers for their first win on April 7, lost the next day to Houston and haven't lost since – is enough to make any manager's head spin.

"Talk about a complete flip of the script," A's manager Bob Melvin said of a club that got outscored 50-13 in starting 0-6.

Melvin's squad is still just halfway to the franchise record of 20 consecutive wins, set by the 2002 "Moneyball" A's who famously started slowly - 20-25 at one point - before catching fire.

This turnaround, of course, is far more abrupt.

A look at just some of the factors for this turnaround:

It's the pitching, stupid

In a typical season, it takes well more than a month for sample sizes to settle in. And it's definitely far too soon to project just how the A's rotation will shake out over the next five months, particularly after the stunted aberration that was 2020.

Yet the about-face of Oakland's starters early on has been startling.

They were pelted in their first go-round – or two, or three – in the rotation but stabilized and even dominated since then. Third-year lefty Jesus Luzardo lugged an 8.31 ERA into his fourth start of the season Tuesday against Minnesota - and promptly gave up two hits in 5 ⅓ shutout innings, finishing off a doubleheader sweep.

Earlier that afternoon, Sean Manaea – shelled for five runs in his first outing – pitched a seven-inning shutout, his third straight start giving up two or fewer runs. Even fifth starter Cole Irvin – who came into the year with a 6.75 ERA in 19 games with Philadelphia – shook off two ugly starts to shut out the Tigers over six innings his last time out.

Only No. 1 starter Chris Bassitt has been consistent thus far, leaving open the question of which sample truly represents how good the A's rotation may be. Yet pitching coach Scott Emerson is among the finest in the business, and it's certainly no coincidence significant adjustments were made the second, third or fourth time around, to great success.

Oakland players celebrate their walk-off win against Minnesota on Wednesday.
Oakland players celebrate their walk-off win against Minnesota on Wednesday.

The 'other' Matt

Matt Chapman and Matt Olson have been largely joined at the hip during their time in Oakland, with the club facing a de facto 2023 deadline to, theoretically, open a new ballpark and hopefully re-sign one or both of their corner infielders.

But while third baseman Chapman has long been considered MVP caliber – as an All-Star and two-time Platinum Glove winner – Olson has stolen the early thunder.

His six home runs are tied for the AL lead and trail only Ronald Acuña Jr., and he slammed a pair of them in the A's wild, 13-12 victory over the Twins on Wednesday.

Olson has a pair of Gold Gloves to his credit, too, but never an All-Star nod. At 27, he seems on the verge of adding that honor to his resume.

Old guy rules

No one has ever considered the waters of the San Leandro Bay restorative. Yet the undistinguished waterway that connects Oakland's Coliseum with its airport seemingly rejuvenate Jed Lowrie.

Now 37, Lowrie entered 2021 after playing just nine games over two seasons with the New York Mets, as myriad mysterious leg ailments – turns out the Mets discouraged Lowrie from an apparently necessary knee surgery – kept him sidelined.

Well, he's back for his third stint in Oakland and it's like he never left.

Lowrie has produced a .960 OPS in 70 plate appearances and his 14 RBI are tied for seventh in the American League. The veteran infielder was an All-Star in 2018, his last with the A's before signing that $20 million deal with the Mets.

He's played with the Red Sox, Astros and Mets but his greatest success has come in Oakland – a career 111 adjusted OPS, with his two years in Houston (103) the only other spot he was better than league average.

Central air

Of course, the schedule-makers and the fates have been kind, too.

The A's caught the two-time defending AL Central champion Twins at just the right time, after they were idled for three games due to positive COVID-19 tests and were without several key players – shortstop Andrelton Simmons, outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick and pitcher Caleb Thielbar – during a three-game sweep.

More than a third of their win streak came at the expense of the Central doormat Detroit Tigers, with two more coming against NL weakling Arizona.

Their next 20 games will come against the AL East, 14 of those against the potent Rays, Blue Jays and Red Sox. That stretch should get the A's back to something resembling equilibrium.

Then again, that's not exactly in the franchise's DNA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oakland Athletics' 11-game win streak: How MLB team has been so good

Recommended Stories

  • Kings' Marvin Bagley healthy, cleared for basketball activities

    Marvin Bagley soon will be back on the court for the Kings.

  • Offseason additions haven't delivered for scuffling Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' busy offseason has yet to bear fruit in what has been a disappointing start to the year.

  • Shohei Ohtani inspires the masses to feel the angst of pitching in the majors

    The stakes of every pitch are closer to the surface with Shohei Ohtani's two-way greatness hanging in the balance.

  • Warith Alatishe Declares For NBA Draft

    AP PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!MORE: OSU The Most Involved With 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson | Analysis: What is OSU Getting In WR Cole Prusia? According to a report from ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony, Oregon State junior forward Warith Alatishe is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

  • Richie Incognito has no plans to retire anytime soon

    Richie Incognito entered the NFL in the 2005 draft. With Alex Smith‘s retirement announcement Monday, Incognito is one of only three players from that draft class under contract for 2021. The once-retired Raiders offensive guard wouldn’t mind being the last one standing. “I am going to play as long as I can,” Incognito told Vic [more]

  • Yankees recall Domingo German from Alternate Site

    The Yankees have brought back RHP Domingo German from the Alternate Site.

  • How lessons from a dirt court turned Steph Curry into the greatest shooter in NBA history

    For Stephen Curry, his recent hot streak is the culmination of a journey that began even before he was born. It starts with a simple hoop on a farm outside of tiny Grottoes, Virginia.

  • Formula 1 announces Miami to host Grand Prix 2022 race

    The motor racing organization announced that Miami will host a Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

  • The members of the Vikings free agency class who remain unsigned

    See the Minnesota Vikings players who have yet to sign with teams in 2021 free agency.

  • Should fantasy managers trade Fernando Tatis Jr. to minimize risk?

    Fernando Tatis Jr. returned quickly from a shoulder injury, but will he stay healthy and produce? As fantasy managers debate what to do, Fred Zinkie makes a case for trading the star.

  • Pressley Harvin III: the TD throwing, 260lb punter who may be the star of the draft

    The Georgia Tech prospect will intrigue NFL fans with his ability to throw dimes as well as his talent as a punter Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III, left, participates in his school’s Pro Day. Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP When the NFL draft kicks off next Thursday, the fate of some of college football’s biggest names will be decided. Names like Kyle Pitts, the red-zone busting tight end out of Florida; Patrick Surtain II, the second-generation ballhawk out of Alabama; and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the once in a generation prospect whose name figures to be called first. Names that draftniks like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr and the NFL.com’s Peter Schrager have spent months shuffling up and down their draft boards like clairvoyants reading tea leaves. Or worse: smoking them. But in addition to those three, here’s another name you’d be wise to track – Pressley Harvin III, maybe the most interesting prospect in the draft. Harvin isn’t a big name, per se. Some of that has to do with him coming from Georgia Tech – a school that might otherwise stand out if it didn’t share a state with the Georgia Bulldogs or if it weren’t based in Atlanta, where historically black colleges loom large. But mostly, the low profile comes down to this: Harvin is – *deep breath* –a punter. Wait! I can explain! He’s a really good punter! Last year he won the Ray Guy Award, an honor reserved for the top punter in all of college football – all of whom, until Harvin won, were white. He’d earn that big bronze trophy on the strength of an ACC-record 48-yard net average on 45 punts, 18 of which landed inside the 20-yard line. No! Don’t click away! What if I told you it isn’t just Harvin’s leg that’s big? What if I told you that he looks like he spends more time watching football than playing it, packing in excess of 260lbs onto a 5ft 11in frame? There are defensive ends on the board right now who who would have trouble stopping him. And there are probably a number of quarterbacks who’d have a hard time going throw for throw with him, too. That’s right. In addition to that leg, Pressley has a strong arm. And he knows how to use it. Flashback to October 2019. Georgia Tech are at home against Miami and down a score late in the first quarter. After a Yellow Jackets drive stalls at the Hurricanes’ 41-yard line, Pressley jogs onto the field with the rest of the special teams unit and lines up in punt formation. But instead of booming the ball skyward, he skips forward and throws a high-arching pass down the right sideline to a streaking Yellow Jackets receiver. “That’s one of the remarkable things that I can do instead of the ball just hitting my foot,” Pressley told reporters at his pro day. “I try to help the team out in any type of way I can.” The trick play, which Pressley launched from the Yellow Jackets’ 48-yard line, would travel some 40 yards in the air and help set up a 28-21 overtime win. Sure, it was just one of three Georgia Tech victories that year. (Poor kids haven’t finished above .500 more than twice in the past six years...) But how many other struggling schools can say it was their punter who saved them from being truly sorry? At his showcase for NFL teams in mid-March, Harvin called his Flutie-like moment against the ’Canes an on-field favorite while making a case for himself not just as a punter but as something more. And that shouldn’t be such a hard sell. After all, the NFL’s heritage was built on triple-threats like Paul Hornung and Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch – hall of famers, both. Hell, the last time Bill Belichick cracked a smile was after sending the aforementioned Doug Flutie onto the field to nail an extra-point dropkick against the Miami Dolphins. Technically this was a trick play. But, really, it was a treat. And it’s too bad we don’t see more of them. In the five decades since the NFL has transitioned from a fistfight in the dirt to basketball on cleats, players have evolved from jack-of-all-trade ironmen into finely tuned, situational specialists. It has gotten to the point where any versatility beyond the well-worn prescriptions for offense, defense or special teams is considered a negative. Kordell Stewart – the QB-slash-tailback-slash-receiver-slash-punter who took the NFL by storm in mid-90s – should have been a model worth emulating. Instead, he is pro football’s poster boy for doing too much. Still, it could have been so much worse. He could have come along two or three decades earlier and been boxed into a role as a receiver or cornerback simply because he was Black and thus assumed not to be smart enough for the cognitive and leadership demands of the quarterback position. But nowadays? Pro football is more experimental than it’s ever been. That much is undeniable every time a player like New Orleans Saints’ third-down buster Taysom Hill or LA Rams fake-punt god Johnny Hekker steals focus, and snaps, from a traditional QB and wins hearts. And there’s no better time than now to make a case for Harvin, the rare punter who is also Black. The biggest name like that to find his way into the league was Marquette King, another Georgia university system prospect who kicked for the Raiders and Broncos. He quickly emerged as an All-Pro talent, with a flair for celebration that was second to none. It’s just a shame that all that extra personality may also be why he remains out of a job. Harvin, though, isn’t nearly as boisterous – news that will come as relief to pro football gatekeepers who reserve showmanship rights for marquee stars. But that’s not to say evaluators haven’t found fault with Harvin. Among other things, they ding him for his high return rate and inconsistent hang time. Likewise, his touch on short kicks they find a bit iffy. Nevertheless under gray and grim conditions at Georgia Tech’s outdoor practice field, Harvin acquitted himself well while showing off his impressive leg, surprising arm and improved fitness; since entering into a rigorous training program after the Yellow Jackets’ season, he’s 20lbs lighter. Ordinarily, that kind of dedication would justify a higher draft grade. But because Harvin is labeled punter, alas, he is doomed to be chosen in the very late rounds, if he’s even picked at all. If there’s any consolation King wasn’t picked either – but of course that’s more of a knock on the game than the player. It’s just another reason why Harvin is so keen for his critics to see him as something else, something more relatable. “Punters are people, too,” Harvin told reporters. “I can contribute to the team on more than just fourth down.” If he had his druthers he’d list himself on a depth chart as ATH, the commonplace college shorthand for all-round athletes. But if he should manage to catch on with an NFL team and put his tiny hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina, on the map while establishing himself as a modern mold-breaker? Shoot, he’d not only make a big name for himself. He’d leave admirers and doubters alike fumbling for more colorful labels to foist upon him like legend – or, better yet: a steal.

  • New NFL Network 2021 mock draft has Patriots trading up for elite WR

    What if the Patriots traded up to take a wide receiver and not a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? NFL Media's Peter Schrager's new mock draft presents an interesting scenario for the Pats.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Paul Millsap with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 04/21/2021

  • After COVID-19 cancellation, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos added to UFC Fight Night 188 on May 22

    Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos is back on the books.

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • NHL roundup: Tanner Pearson's 2 late goals lift Canucks

    Tanner Pearson scored the tiebreaking and game-clinching goals less than four minutes apart in the third period Tuesday night as the host Vancouver Canucks dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Pearson put Vancouver (18-18-3, 39 points) ahead 4-3 at 9:48 with a man-advantage tally. Pearson doubled the lead at 13:36 when he swiped the puck from Alexander Kerfoot and beat goalie David Rittich from a sharp angle in the left faceoff circle, recording his eighth goal of the season.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/21/2021

  • Talladega tactics: Team Penske aims to avoid Daytona 500 re-run

    Joey Logano says he has an appetite for superspeedway racing, a sort of fondness that’s bolstered by several positive factors — his talent for it, an adept spotter in veteran TJ Majors, and stout No. 22 Team Penske Fords. When the NASCAR Cup Series reconvenes this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, he’ll be leaning on all […]

  • Cris Collinsworth reveals how he’d handle fifth pick for Bengals in 2021 NFL draft

    How would a Cincinnati Bengals legend handle the draft this year?