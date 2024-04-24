Red-hot in Lubbock: UNM baseball routs Texas Tech 17-3

Apr. 23—Midweek bullpen games don't get much better than this.

The University of New Mexico baseball team bashed four home runs and got a lights-out bullpen performance in a 17-3 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock on Tuesday.

Will Asby went 4-for-6 with two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six runs for the Lobos (20-19), who earned a split of the two-game season series with the Red Raiders (29-14). Texas Tech won the previous matchup 11-8 in Albuquerque in March.

Chase Weissenborn and Khalil Walker also homered for UNM, which collected 21 hits. Lobos coach Tod Brown said he hopes Tuesday's strong showing against Texas Tech, which entered the day with an RPI of 28, will give the Lobos a spark as they enter the season's final stretch.

"We haven't really been on a extended hot streak all year," Brown said in a phone interview. "We need to get on a roll, win five in a row or eight out of 10. Hopefully a game like this gives us momentum. Obviously, it's a great win."

Torrid as UNM's offense was at Rip Griffin Park, pitching may have been the bigger story. The Lobos have struggled to piece games together on the mound, but spot starter Josh Barnhouse and four relievers kept Texas Tech's potent offense at bay.

Arthur Steinkamp, Brian McBroom, Jaren Jackson and Wil Bannister combined to shut out the Red Raiders over the last 5 2/3 innings.

"Barnhouse got out of some jams early and the bullpen came in and threw strikes," Brown said.

Texas Tech led 1-0 after two innings, but the Lobos took the lead with a three-run third and took charge with four runs in the fourth. Reed Spenrath and Tye Wood had two-run singles as UNM grabbed a 7-1 lead.

Landon Stripling and Drew Woodcox hit solo homers for Texas Tech in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-3, but the Red Raiders would not score again. Kyle Smith's RBI single and solo homers by Asby, Weissenborn and Walker increased UNM's lead to a comfortable 11-3 by the eighth inning. The home runs by Weissenborn and Walker were their first this season.

The Lobos blew things open with six-run ninth, highlighted by Weissenborn's two-run single and Asby's grand slam. It was Asby's 10th long ball of the season and his third grand slam, tying a program record first set in 1995.

Konner Kinkade and Walker had three hits each for UNM, which hosts San Diego State in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. The Lobos (9-9 MWC) are battling with San Jose State (11-10) and Nevada (10-10) for third place in the league standings. UNM has 14 games remaining, 12 in league play.

"We have to finish top-four to get in the conference tournament, so every game is critical now," Brown said. "But we'll enjoy this one first. The team's really excited. It should be a fun bus ride home."