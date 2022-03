The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Coming off its best game of the season, and one of the biggest regular-season victories in program history, No. 25 North Carolina showed no signs of a Duke hangover at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on the way to 21 points and the Tar Heels cruised into the semifinals with a 63-43 victory Thursday night. The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) on Friday night in Barclays Center, having won 12 of 14.