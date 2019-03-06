Red-hot Fleury leads Knights against Flames

So much for the theory that Marc-Andre Fleury might be wearing down.

The 34-year-old Vegas goaltender leads all NHL goalies in games played (56), shutouts (eight) and is tied with Toronto's Frederik Andersen for most wins (32) heading into Wednesday night's home game with the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames. And despite a brief mid-season blip that saw him on the wrong end of five straight results, Fleury seems to be saving his best for the stretch run.

Fleury, named the league's No. 1 star of the week on Monday, registered back-to-back shutouts for the sixth time in his career in wins over Anaheim and Vancouver. He has not allowed a goal in 168 minutes and 43 seconds, the longest scoreless period in his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's been outstanding," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "He's a rested guy, he feels really good and he's got lots of jump in his legs. He's played a lot of games, but I know he feels great now."

"People worry about him playing too many games," Gallant continued. "We come to him and talk to him about that, and he says 'I feel good. I want to play the games.' He gets the rest time on these days off and takes care of himself. He's a true pro, and he knows what he needs more than we know. He's been excellent."

Fleury will have had more than 72 hours to recuperate since Sunday afternoon's 3-0 victory over Vancouver. Not that he really needs it.

Vegas dominated the contest en route to its fourth straight victory, outshooting the Canucks, 48-19, and also had an eye-popping 29-3 edge in scoring chances. Vancouver went almost 15 minutes without a shot in the third period, when they managed just five shots on goal.

Story continues

"I think our defensive game was outstanding," Gallant said. "It was probably the best all year. We stayed with it. It was a consistent 60 minutes playing defense first and getting a lot of good scoring opportunities because of it."

Vegas (36-26-5, 77 points) trails first place Calgary by 12 points with just 15 games to go but has an opportunity to cut into that margin with two games against the Flames in the span of five days. The two teams also play on Sunday night in Calgary to end their regular-season series, which has featured a 7-2 win by the Flames on Nov. 19 in Calgary followed by a 2-0 shutout by Fleury and the Golden Knights four nights later in Las Vegas.

The Flames (41-18-7) enter Wednesday's contest off back-to-back home losses to Minnesota (4-2) on Saturday and Toronto (6-2) on Monday, the first time since mid-November that the Western Conference leaders have suffered consecutive regulation losses.

"It's a little bit of a wake-up call for us, but we have to remember that's the first time we've lost two in regulation in a long time," captain Mark Giordano told the Calgary Sun. "We're a good team. We have to just bounce back and get the next one."

"It's not like this happens a lot to us," added Matthew Tkachuk, who scored his 26th goal in the loss to the Maple Leafs. "It's not like stuff has completely snowballed this year, like 'Oh, we're down this path again ...' It's the first time it has happened in a while. We're fine. We've done a great job this year. Let's just get back to work. We're good."

--Field Level Media