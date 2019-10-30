Red-hot Coyotes return home to face Canadiens

Fresh off a successful road trip and off to their best start in six seasons, the Arizona Coyotes are one of the NHL's hottest teams. They look to stay sharp Wednesday when they return home to host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Coyotes (7-3-1) recorded at least a point in eight of their last nine games and are coming off a 3-1-0 road trip against the four teams in New York and New Jersey. That trip ended Monday with a 3-2 victory at Buffalo thanks to Nick Schmaltz's shootout goal.

The Coyotes handed the Sabres their first home loss of the season in that one, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to do so.

"We had some bad periods on this road trip, but we held it together," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet told reporters after the Monday win. "That's the one thing that I'm proud of what we did."

Schmaltz is the team leader in points with 11, and Conor Garland is the goals leader with six. Garland has four goals in his past seven games.

Arizona is also getting quality goaltending from Darcy Kuemper. His 1.87 goals-against average is fourth in the NHL, while his .933 save percentage is tied for fifth.

"We've just got a good mix of depth that everyone's playing on the same page, everyone's playing the right way," Kuemper said. "We're going into games with the mindset that we're going to win, and when you're thinking like that, it doesn't really matter how the game goes, you stick with it.

"It's early in the season, but these points are huge."

The Canadiens (5-4-2) haven't played since a 5-2 home win over Toronto on Saturday. The Habs are about to play their third set of back-to-back games this season, as they'll be in Vegas to play the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Jonathan Drouin scored two goals in the win over the Maple Leafs.

Joel Armia has six goals in his past seven games to lead Montreal in that department, and former Coyote Max Domi is one of three Canadiens with 10 points, tops on the team so far this season.

Domi spent his first three NHL seasons in Arizona, which drafted him in the first round in 2013.

"I think he's excited to be here," Montreal coach Claude Julien told the Montreal Gazette of Domi, now in his second year with the Canadiens.

"How can you not? You come to Montreal, the stands are full every game. Great crowd, a great following of fans. We know it's heavy at times with the number of (fans) following that there is, but on the other side of it, it's great to have that. He loves that. He loves the fact that he's in a big market."

Center Nick Cousins, who had 19 goals and 27 assists in two seasons with the Coyotes, also makes his return to the desert after signing with Montreal as a free agent in the offseason.

