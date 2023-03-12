Red-hot Bruins clinch spot in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at historic pace

Bruins clinch spot in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at historic pace originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have officially clinched a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, extending its postseason appearance streak to seven years.

The Bruins' 3-2 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon, combined with the New York Islanders' loss to the Washington Capitals later that night, mathematically clinched Boston's entry into the playoffs.

While the Bruins getting into the playoffs was never in doubt given their historic season so far, it's the speed at which they clinched a spot that is most impressive.

The Bruins punched their ticket to the playoffs in just 64 games, which is the third-fastest by any team in an 82-game season since 1995-96.

The Bruins are now one of 18 teams that have clinched a playoff berth in fewer than 70 games since the NHL went back to an 82-game schedule in 1995-96.

Boston is on pace to make more history, too. The B's remain on track to break the league records for most points (132) and wins (62) by a team in a regular season. The B's will finish with the best record and secure home ice advantage throughout the playoffs barring a massive collapse over the final 18 games.

The Bruins also became the fastest team to 50 wins after beating the Red Wings on Saturday. Boston achieved the feat in 64 games, besting the previous mark of 66 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.