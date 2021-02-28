Red-hot Blue Devils down Houston in 3A quarterfinals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Feb. 28—BOONEVILLE — Trey McKinney is red-hot, and so is his team.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 26 points to lead No. 4 Booneville to a 56-37 win over No. 8 Houston in the Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday night.
The Blue Devils (22-4) are winners of 14-straight and will face Kemper County in the 3A semifinals on Wednesday at noon.
"I think there is a different look about all of them," Booneville head coach Michael Smith said. "This is their first time to go to Jackson. We've been very blessed to go several times, but it's this group's first time, and they deserve it."
McKinney has been on a tear through the first three rounds of the playoffs, averaging 28.6 points per game in the postseason. McKinney and senior Billy Johnson combined to get the Blue Devils off to a 15-3 start, with Johnson scoring eight of the first 15 and McKinney adding seven.
Booneville never looked back from that point, building a 16-point in the second quarter before Houston cut it to 29-19 at the half with a half court buzzer beater from Shemar Crawford, who led the Hilltoppers (20-6) with 11 points.
"We told our kids they had to be aggressive from the start," said Smith. "When you get in a heavyweight fight, you can't counter-punch, you've got to punch first, especially a team like that, that is so good."
The Blue Devils held their largest lead of the game at the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter, up 51-23 after a 3-pointer from Josh Dukes.
Booneville's triangle-and-two defense focused on limiting the touches of Crawford and Raeshun McGregory, while throwing three big bodies at 6-foot-6 sophomore M.J. Smith in the post.
Houston shot just 40% from the field. The dangerous trio combined to shoot 9 of 20 (45%) for 25 of the Toppers' 37 points.
"We dug a hole," said Houston coach Chris Pettit. "I thought we never got into our game. They dictated the flow of the game, and we let them do it."
Booneville was 21 of 49 from the floor (43%). Kaleb Guy scored 12 points and dished out three assists, and Johnson added 10 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 10 at the half, Booneville outscored Houston 17-4 in the third quarter for a 46-23 lead.
Point Maker: McKinney was 9 of 18 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: "We're starting to click. Everybody is focused and locked in right now." — McKinney