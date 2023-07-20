Red flags for Big 12 contenders heading into fall camp

Joey Hickey
·5 min read

We’re a couple weeks away from the beginning of fall camp. With that come several questions about Big 12 teams.

Big 12 contenders have less questions heading into the year, but still have uncertainty of their own. Some contenders are more predictable than others.

If you put Texas in another uniform, it would almost certainly have the least amount of questions. The losses of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson loom large for the team. Nevertheless, while the running back position is important, it certainly bears less positional importance than every other offensive position than tight end.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Texas is as good and proven at wide receiver, offensive line and tight end as it has been since the middle of the Mack Brown era. That’s really inarguable. The team likely has its best secondary since 2017. Even so, there are flaws on the team.

Let’s uncover the biggest red flag for Big 12 contenders heading into 2023.

Kedon Slovis regression

Slovis lit college football on fire in 2019. Over the last three seasons he’s combined to throw 39 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Last season with Pittsburgh he put up 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Slovis is the problem and the solution for BYU. He has to have a big season.

UCF's 2022 bowl performance

Prior to the bowl game, I viewed UCF as a team who could make noise in the Big 12. Though I have talked myself into the Knights as contenders the performance against Duke raised plenty of concern.

Baylor run defense

Baylor had its own tough bowl appearance against Air Force, but its run defense was even more concerning. The Bears will have to get better at stopping the run this season.

Kansas defense

Kansas allowed over 400 yards rushing to Texas on its way to a 55-14 loss last season. Not only was the Jayhawks defense not strong, but it also wasn’t very smart. If Kansas gets average defense in 2023 it contends for the Big 12.

Texas Tech on the road

Texas Tech went an impressive 7-1 at home including wins over Texas and Oklahoma. The Red Raiders were woeful on the road going 1-4 and losing each game by double-digits. Perhaps Texas Tech’s path to a Big 12 championship runs through anywhere other than Lubbock.

Oklahoma cornerbacks

Oklahoma has a history of getting picked on at cornerback of late. We probably see that trend continue. Barring two surprise emerging players at the position, opposition should be able to pick on the position group.

TCU continuity

It’s possible to look past what TCU lost from last season as evidenced by my 9-3 record prediction for the team. It’s still a legitimate concern. Chandler Morris has big shoes to fill after the loss of Max Duggan at quarterback.

Kansas State defensive losses

Kansas State is one of the least capable of handling defensive losses. The team loses 6 of its 11 defensive starters from last season including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Any of last season’s defensive successes came with a completely different defense. We’ll see if the Wildcats can improve.

Quinn Ewers' inconsistencies

Some suggest Ewers was injured on the back half of the season. The reality is we might never know. All we know is what we saw. While he played well against Alabama and Oklahoma, he was abysmal against Oklahoma State and TCU. Completing 58.1 percent of his passes won’t cut it in 2023. He’ll look to prove that last season was an aberration.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories