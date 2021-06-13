Red Devils finish fourth at state track

Jun. 13—LEXINGTON — Nothing could hold back the Red Devils on a hot and sunny Saturday at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex.

The Owensboro High School boys waited nearly an hour for rain in the area to clear up before they were finally able to compete in the last event at the KHSAA Class 3-A State Track and Field Championships — and the Red Devils' second-place effort in the 4x400-meter relay helped OHS finish fourth in the state.

The Devils' relay team of Reece Carroll, Zachary Clark, Nathanael Turner and Steven Stevenson finished in 3:23.58, giving OHS 43 points for the event. The top boys' team finishers were St. Xavier (79); Male (76) and Marshall County (46). The relay team of Carroll, Clark, Eli Early and Javius Taylor took third in the 4x200 relay, crossing the finish line in 1:28.86.

Owensboro's Ethan Pendleton also finished second in the high jump with a mark of 6-6, while Carroll was third individually in the 400-meter dash (49.21) and seventh in the 100 (11.02).

Stevenson placed fifth in the long jump (21-10.75), and Gavin Wimsatt earned a fifth-place result in the triple jump (42-5.75).

The 1st Region dominated the 800-meter run, with Marshall County's Cade Flatt in first (1:51.89), followed by Daviess County's Brady Terry (1:57.03), DC's Logan Gish (1:57.92) and Owensboro's Turner (1:58.09).

It wasn't a result that Terry was necessarily expecting, but he was glad to see how it turned out.

"Coming into the season, I wasn't expecting to do the 800 as much," admitted Terry, a senior. "... I'm super pleased. It's nice being here with my teammate, we went 2-3. Our region went 1-through-4, so it was really exciting."

For Gish, also a senior, Saturday's success was all because of the team's preparation.

"I really didn't see myself doing anything," said Gish, who was battling injuries coming into the season. "It was a really pleasant surprise, and it was because of (Terry), 100%. He's definitely pushed me extremely hard.

Story continues

"The last two weeks were a lot of mental work."

The two were also members of DC's eighth-place 4x800 relay team that finished in 8:19.65, alongside teammates Alex Adams and Justin Shelton.

As a team, the Panthers finished 18th with 15 points.

Muhlenberg County's Carson Groves placed eighth in the 300 hurdles (40.53) to score for the Mustangs.

Apollo's Kaidhyn Stockdale also set a new state record in the adapted shot put with a distance of 33-6.25, smashing the previous record by more than 10 feet.

"He's an absolutely great young man," Eagles coach Charlie Shoulta said of Stockdale, whose father Chris is Apollo's throws coach. "It was really cool for him to be able to do that. He's a good student and a good kid, so for him to have a platform like that to perform, it was really incredible."

On the girls' side, Daviess County's Emily Rempe and Kyra Rowan each earned fifth-place finishes.

Rowan completed the 400 in a personal-best 59.22, and Rempe finished the 800 in 2:21.87.

Rempe also teamed with Avery Heath, EA Roberts and Ainsley Taylor to take sixth in the 4x800 relay (9:56.09).

"I am very joyous in the way our athletes competed today," DC coach Mark Fortney said of both his girls and boys squads. "... Very proud of our whole squad today. They brought their best and came away with a lot of hardware. The last two weeks of training has been phenomenal. It really paid off for the group.

"We definitely hate to lose our seniors, but they are ready to move on and have definitely been great role models for our young kids."

DuPont Manual won the girls' team trophy with 58 points, followed by West Jessamine (53) and Pulaski County (45).