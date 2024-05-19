Red Devils cruise to boys track sectional title

May 18—CONNERSVILLE — For the first time since the 2010 season, Richmond won the boys track and field sectional title. The Red Devils did it in dominating fashion, tallying 161.5 points.

Hagerstown was second with 96. Connersville took third with 79.5 followed by Northeastern 62, Rushville 62, Centerville 48, Union County 40, Seton Catholic 25.5, Cambridge City Lincoln 19.5 and Tri 19.

The top three individuals in each event advance to the regional at Greenfield-Central Thursday. The top eight place in the event and score points for their team.

Rushville's Chase Woolf qualified for the regional with a third place finish in the 100 (11.50) and the 200 (23.37).

Rushville's Jacob Schwendenman finished second in the 110 hurdles in 16.12. Schwendenman also placed sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.04.

Eli Biggs crossed the line sixth for the Lions in the 800 with a time of 2:11.93.

In the 1600, Rushville's Hunter Parmerlee placed fifth in 4:50.28. He also placed eighth in the 3200 in 11:24.32.

Rushville's 4x100 relay team of Quinn Barada, Tom Harwot, Chase Woolf and Harper Miller finished fifth in 46.22.

The 4x400 relay team of Eli Biggs, Jacob Schwendenman, Isaac Schelle and Tom Harwot finished eighth in 4:02.21.

Rushville's 4x800 relay team of Eli Biggs, Jacob Branson, Brody Egerton and Isaac Schelle took sixth place in 9:34.04.

Nick Jarman finished eighth in the high jump at 5-4.

Rushville's Logan Jacobs advanced to the regional with a third place finish in the pole vault at 10-6. Kaden Monroe was fourth for the Lions, clearing 10-0.

In the shot put, Rushville's Quintin Adams finished sixth with a distance of 39-1.

In the discus, Liam Gurley finished fourth for the Lions at 121-1.5 and Carter Barnes placed eighth with a distance of 108-2.

