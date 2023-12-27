Red day for the New York Stock Exchange: Rutgers football rings in the bell as stocks finish in the black

Rutgers football participated in the ringing of the bell for the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, this ahead of tomorrow’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

The DOW was up 28.84 mid-afternoon. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 were up slightly.

Rutgers was joined by representatives from Miami (including head coach Mario Cristobal, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and quarterback Emory Williams). Rutgers was represented by offensive lineman Tyler Needham and linebacker Tyreem Powell.

The ringing of the bell was another moment during bowl week for Rutgers and Miami. On Tuesday, the two teams visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at World Trade Center Plaza.

The memorial and museum are on the site of the former World Trade Center, affectionately known as the ‘Twin Towers’ to many in the New York City and tristate region.

Powell suffered a season-ending injury during the win at Indiana. He was on track for a career-high in tackles. Through eight games, Powell had 52 total tackles this fall.

For the ringing of the bell on Thursday, both teams were joined by Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl executive director Mark Holtzman as well as Bad Boy Mowers CFO Robert McIntire and bad Boy Mowers controller Nate Dewitt.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire