The Maine Red Claws returned to the Portland Expo Center on Saturday to host the Westchester Knicks in their third G-League action of the week, and they did not disappoint. With their 118-108 win over the Knicks, this marks the first 5-0 start in franchise history.

Once again the Claws were led by their two Celtics second-round picks Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall, and undrafted rookie Bryce Brown (x). First-round pick Romeo Langford, who hasn't seen any minutes since the first game of the season, was out once again with injury.

TACKO FALL

The 7-foot-5 fan favorite made the most of his 19 minutes, finishing with a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) on 4 of 8 shooting.

TREMONT WATERS

First basket of the night for Tremont was a deep one! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/MbNaZnkBg0 — Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 24, 2019

These two are having a night! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/rffXnHxAgF — Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 24, 2019

Waters, the Connecticut native, was crafty in his distribution, finishing with eight assists to just two turnovers, adding to his 24-point total.

Brown, who helped lead Auburn to its first Final Four appearance last spring, led all scorers with a season-high 29 points on 11 of 16 from the floor. His 5 of 9 total from three-point range gave him a ridiculous 84.3 effective field goal percentage for the night.

Trey Davis (15 points) and Kaiser Gates (10) also scored in double-figures for Maine.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Red Claws travel Monday to Southaven, Miss., to face another 5-0 squad in the Memphis Hustle.

Red Claws: How Tacko, Tremont fared Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston