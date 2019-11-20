Red Claws highlights: How Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters fared in win vs. Raptors 905

The Maine Red Claws were back in action Wednesday for their second NBA G-League game against the Raptors 905 this week.

The Red Claws earned a 113-102 victory to improve their record to 4-0 atop the Eastern Conference. Maine is one of just two G-League teams still undefeated.

Here's how Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters fared in the Red Claws' latest win over the Raptors 905. Romeo Langford, one of the Boston Celtics' 2019 first-round draft picks, was inactive due to injury.

TACKO FALL

The 7-foot-5 center scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting with seven rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes. His interior defense was quite impressive.

TREMONT WATERS

Count it! Tremont Waters starts the game off with a 4 point play! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/xdzxpxrx08 — Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 20, 2019

Waters led the Red Claws with 24 points (8-for-13 shooting) and nine assists, as well as three steals and two rebounds in an impressive all-around performance.

Another standout performer for the Red Claws was power forward Yante Maten, who scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds. Maine point guard Bryce Brown poured in 21 points with five assists.

The Red Claws are back in action Saturday at home against the Westchester Knicks.

